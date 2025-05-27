Revealed: Alex Palou’s prize money for winning the Indy 500

Payday: Here’s how much Alex Palou pockets after his maiden Indy 500 win.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
© IndyCar

Alex Palou has secured a staggering $3.8 million in prize money following his maiden victory at the Indianapolis 500.

After a sold-out race, IndyCar awarded a record-breaking total purse of $20,283,000 to drivers participating in the 109th running of the iconic race. This marks the largest prize pool in Indy 500 history—an increase of over 10% from last year’s $18,456,000, and significantly higher than the $17,021,500 awarded in 2023.

Palou's earnings account for nearly 20% of the total purse, representing a major payday for the Spanish driver, who already commands a multi-million dollar salary through his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Despite the massive payout, Palou’s total falls short of last year’s top prize. Josef Newgarden took home $4.3 million in 2024, thanks in part to a $440,000 bonus from BorgWarner for winning back-to-back Indy 500 titles.

This year’s second-highest earner is McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who received nearly $1 million after being promoted to third place on the podium due to a post-race penalty for Andretti driver Marcus Ericsson.

Meyer Shank’s Racing Felix Rosenqvist has been awarded $769,500 for finishing fourth, while Santino Ferrucci will also receive more than $700,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, Prema’s Robert Shwartzman earned a $50,000 bonus for winning the rookie of the year award, taking his total take-home prize to $327,300.

At the other end of the spectrum, Marco Andretti and Kyle Larson were the lowest earners of the event, each receiving just over $100,000 following their mid-race crashes.

2025 Indy 500 prize money per driver

PosDriverEarnings
1.Alex Palou$3,833,500
2.David Malukas$667,300
3.Pato O'Ward$951,000
4.Felix Rosenqvist$769,500
5.Santino Ferrucci$707,500
6.Christian Rasmussen$683,000
7.Christian Lundgaard$671,000
8.Conor Daly$682,500
9.Takuma Sato$298,500
10.Helio Castroneves$137,000
11.Devlin DeFrancesco$663,000
12.Louis Foster$637,000
13.Nolan Siegel$632,000
14.Colton Herta$630,500
15.Ed Carpenter$118,500
16.Will Power$632,500
17.Graham Rahal$607,500
18.Marcus Armstrong$607,500
19.Jack Harvey$116,500
20.Scott Dixon$632,500
21.Ryan Hunter-Reay$274,000
22.Josef Newgarden$657,500
23.Sting Ray Robb$607,500
24.Kyle Larson$102,000
25.Kyffin Simpson$607,500
26.Robert Shwartzman$327,300
27.Rinus VeeKay$158,800
28.Alexander Rossi$634,000
29.Marco Andretti$102,000
30.Scott McLaughlin$607,500
31.Marcus Ericsson$610,500
32.Kyle Kirkwood$607,500
33.Callum Ilott$155,300
N/AJacob Abel$153,300

