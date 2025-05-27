Revealed: Alex Palou’s prize money for winning the Indy 500
Payday: Here’s how much Alex Palou pockets after his maiden Indy 500 win.
Alex Palou has secured a staggering $3.8 million in prize money following his maiden victory at the Indianapolis 500.
After a sold-out race, IndyCar awarded a record-breaking total purse of $20,283,000 to drivers participating in the 109th running of the iconic race. This marks the largest prize pool in Indy 500 history—an increase of over 10% from last year’s $18,456,000, and significantly higher than the $17,021,500 awarded in 2023.
Palou's earnings account for nearly 20% of the total purse, representing a major payday for the Spanish driver, who already commands a multi-million dollar salary through his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Despite the massive payout, Palou’s total falls short of last year’s top prize. Josef Newgarden took home $4.3 million in 2024, thanks in part to a $440,000 bonus from BorgWarner for winning back-to-back Indy 500 titles.
This year’s second-highest earner is McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who received nearly $1 million after being promoted to third place on the podium due to a post-race penalty for Andretti driver Marcus Ericsson.
Meyer Shank’s Racing Felix Rosenqvist has been awarded $769,500 for finishing fourth, while Santino Ferrucci will also receive more than $700,000 in prize money.
Meanwhile, Prema’s Robert Shwartzman earned a $50,000 bonus for winning the rookie of the year award, taking his total take-home prize to $327,300.
At the other end of the spectrum, Marco Andretti and Kyle Larson were the lowest earners of the event, each receiving just over $100,000 following their mid-race crashes.
2025 Indy 500 prize money per driver
|Pos
|Driver
|Earnings
|1.
|Alex Palou
|$3,833,500
|2.
|David Malukas
|$667,300
|3.
|Pato O'Ward
|$951,000
|4.
|Felix Rosenqvist
|$769,500
|5.
|Santino Ferrucci
|$707,500
|6.
|Christian Rasmussen
|$683,000
|7.
|Christian Lundgaard
|$671,000
|8.
|Conor Daly
|$682,500
|9.
|Takuma Sato
|$298,500
|10.
|Helio Castroneves
|$137,000
|11.
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|$663,000
|12.
|Louis Foster
|$637,000
|13.
|Nolan Siegel
|$632,000
|14.
|Colton Herta
|$630,500
|15.
|Ed Carpenter
|$118,500
|16.
|Will Power
|$632,500
|17.
|Graham Rahal
|$607,500
|18.
|Marcus Armstrong
|$607,500
|19.
|Jack Harvey
|$116,500
|20.
|Scott Dixon
|$632,500
|21.
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|$274,000
|22.
|Josef Newgarden
|$657,500
|23.
|Sting Ray Robb
|$607,500
|24.
|Kyle Larson
|$102,000
|25.
|Kyffin Simpson
|$607,500
|26.
|Robert Shwartzman
|$327,300
|27.
|Rinus VeeKay
|$158,800
|28.
|Alexander Rossi
|$634,000
|29.
|Marco Andretti
|$102,000
|30.
|Scott McLaughlin
|$607,500
|31.
|Marcus Ericsson
|$610,500
|32.
|Kyle Kirkwood
|$607,500
|33.
|Callum Ilott
|$155,300
|N/A
|Jacob Abel
|$153,300