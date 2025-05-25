2025 Indy 500 - Full race results

Check out the full race results for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
© IndyCar

Alex Palou scored his maiden victory in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to continue his stellar run in the 2025 IndyCar season.

Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson grabbed the lead with 25 laps to go courtesy of an off-sequence strategy, which gave him more than enough fuel to go till the end of the race.

Palou had to resort to some fuel-saving having pitted several laps earlier, but he took Ericsson by a surprise by passing him with 14 laps to run.

The Chip Ganassi driver was fortunate that two backmarkers were running just ahead of him, meaning he wasn't burning as much fuel as he would have he was in clear air.

With five laps to run, he was told by his team that he had saved enough fuel, allowing him to resist a late challenge from Ericsson.

This was Palou's first victory at an oval and puts him on the list of IndyCar's all-time greats.

David Malukas bagged just his second career podium in IndyCar with an impressive drive to third place, while Arrow McLaren's finished fourth after a slow first pitstop earlier in the race.

The top 10 was completed by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

Several frontrunners were eliminated from contention over the course of 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who was on a similar strategy to Ericsson, stalled exiting his pitbox while running in first position.

Conor Daly was also in the lead fight heading into the final 50 laps, but suffered a massive drop-off in tyre performance at the end of his penultimate stint, forcing Juncos Holinger Racing to bring him early into the pits.

Takuma Sato, who led a major portion of the race early on, missed his braking marker in the pits and fell back through the field.

Josef Newgarden's bid for a third consecutive Indy 500 win ended with a fuel pressure issue. He was running inside the top 10, having started 32nd after a penalty, when he parked his car in the pits to retire.

2025 Indy 500 at Indianaplis Motor Speedway - Full race results:

PosNoDriverTeamGapPitstops
110Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing-5
228Marcus EricssonAndretti Global0.68226
34David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises1.14265
45Patricio O'WardArrow McLaren2.13275
560Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing2.94645
627Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global3.98225
714Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises4.99025
821Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing6.02747
97Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren9.25927
1076Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing13.31255
1175Takuma SatoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing16.91575
1290Callum IlottPrema Racing21.39185
1306Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing59.61186
1430Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1'02.10395
1545Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1'03.000410
166Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren1 lap5
1726Colton HertaAndretti Global52.319010
1833Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter Racing55.99115
1912Will PowerTeam Penske57.26027
2015Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1'26.41058
2166Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing1 lap8
2224Jack HarveyDreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports1 lap8
239Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing2 laps10
2423Ryan Hunter-ReayDreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports28 laps6
252Josef NewgardenTeam Penske64 laps6
2677Ray Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing108 laps3
2717Kyle LarsonArrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick108 laps3
288Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing108 laps3
2983Robert ShwartzmanPrema Racing112 laps2
3018Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing118 laps2
3120Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing126 laps1
3298Marco AndrettiAndretti Global195 laps 
333Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske199 laps 


 

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
21m ago
2025 Indy 500 - Full race results
Alex Palou
F1 Feature
53m ago
Five winners and five losers from F1’s Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes had a shocking weekend
F1 Feature
1h ago
Monaco F1 driver ratings: Is Isack Hadjar's Red Bull promotion now inevitable?
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc credits key Ferrari trait for F1 Monaco GP resurgence
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar News
2h ago
Scott McLaughlin’s heartbroken reaction after crashing out of Indy 500 on parade lap
Indy 500

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia crashes, credits Marc Marquez for “hiding” their mutual problem
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
3h ago
Silverstone: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris produced 'cold-blooded' drive in statement Monaco F1 win
Lando Norris
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
KTM disparity exposed in British MotoGP Rider Ratings
Brad Binder chases Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell doesn’t regret intentional corner cut that led to harsh Monaco GP penalty
George Russell