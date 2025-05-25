2025 Indy 500 - Full race results

Alex Palou scored his maiden victory in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to continue his stellar run in the 2025 IndyCar season.

Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson grabbed the lead with 25 laps to go courtesy of an off-sequence strategy, which gave him more than enough fuel to go till the end of the race.

Palou had to resort to some fuel-saving having pitted several laps earlier, but he took Ericsson by a surprise by passing him with 14 laps to run.

The Chip Ganassi driver was fortunate that two backmarkers were running just ahead of him, meaning he wasn't burning as much fuel as he would have he was in clear air.

With five laps to run, he was told by his team that he had saved enough fuel, allowing him to resist a late challenge from Ericsson.

This was Palou's first victory at an oval and puts him on the list of IndyCar's all-time greats.

David Malukas bagged just his second career podium in IndyCar with an impressive drive to third place, while Arrow McLaren's finished fourth after a slow first pitstop earlier in the race.

The top 10 was completed by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

Several frontrunners were eliminated from contention over the course of 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who was on a similar strategy to Ericsson, stalled exiting his pitbox while running in first position.

Conor Daly was also in the lead fight heading into the final 50 laps, but suffered a massive drop-off in tyre performance at the end of his penultimate stint, forcing Juncos Holinger Racing to bring him early into the pits.

Takuma Sato, who led a major portion of the race early on, missed his braking marker in the pits and fell back through the field.

Josef Newgarden's bid for a third consecutive Indy 500 win ended with a fuel pressure issue. He was running inside the top 10, having started 32nd after a penalty, when he parked his car in the pits to retire.

2025 Indy 500 at Indianaplis Motor Speedway - Full race results:

Pos No Driver Team Gap Pitstops 1 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing - 5 2 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 0.6822 6 3 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1.1426 5 4 5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 2.1327 5 5 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 2.9464 5 6 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 3.9822 5 7 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4.9902 5 8 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 6.0274 7 9 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 9.2592 7 10 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 13.3125 5 11 75 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16.9157 5 12 90 Callum Ilott Prema Racing 21.3918 5 13 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 59.6118 6 14 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'02.1039 5 15 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'03.0004 10 16 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 1 lap 5 17 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 52.3190 10 18 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 55.9911 5 19 12 Will Power Team Penske 57.2602 7 20 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'26.4105 8 21 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing 1 lap 8 22 24 Jack Harvey Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 1 lap 8 23 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 2 laps 10 24 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 28 laps 6 25 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 64 laps 6 26 77 Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 108 laps 3 27 17 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 108 laps 3 28 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 108 laps 3 29 83 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 112 laps 2 30 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 118 laps 2 31 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 126 laps 1 32 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Global 195 laps 33 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 199 laps



