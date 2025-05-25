Scott McLaughlin’s heartbroken reaction after crashing out of Indy 500 on parade lap

Scott McLaughlin remarkably crashed out of the 2025 Indy 500 on the parade lap.

The No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet was out of the 109th running of the famous race before it had even started.

McLaughlin went hard on the throttle on the pace lap but his car hit the inside retaining wall on the main straight.

His front left suspension was wrecked.

Due to start in 10th, McLaughlin’s race was prematurely ended.

“I really have no idea what happened," he reacted.

“I am really upset for my team who built me a fantastic car again.

“I am really sorry to my sponsors, fans, family. I don’t know what happened.

“I can’t believe we are out of the race. I had so much hope.

“It is, by far, the worst moment of my life.

“I know that’s dramatic. But I put so much into this race. Everyone does.”

McLaughlin also wrecked his car in a crash in last weekend's practice.

He was trying to improve upon his sixth-place finish last year but didn't make it to the start line.

