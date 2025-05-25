2025 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the live updates from the 2025 Indy 500, the 109th running of the famous race here.

Robert Shwartzman is the shock pole-sitter.

Team Penske duo Josef Newgarden and Will Power were hit with grid penalties, and sent to the back of the 33-car field, after failing technical inspections in qualifying.

The Penske fallout has dominated the build-up to the Indy 500.

Alex Palou is the driver dominating IndyCar and he will have his eye on a famous win tonight.