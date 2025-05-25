Track action
2025 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway LIVE UPDATES!

Live lap-by-lap updates from Indianapolis for the Indy 500.

Follow the live updates from the 2025 Indy 500, the 109th running of the famous race here.

Robert Shwartzman is the shock pole-sitter.

Team Penske duo Josef Newgarden and Will Power were hit with grid penalties, and sent to the back of the 33-car field, after failing technical inspections in qualifying.

The Penske fallout has dominated the build-up to the Indy 500.

Alex Palou is the driver dominating IndyCar and he will have his eye on a famous win tonight.

25 May 2025
18:33
Lap count has begun

Although the race hasn't officially begun, these pace laps are now being counted towards the race total.

18:32
McLaughlin crashed on his own

Replays show Scott McLaughlin hit the wall while warming up his tyres. His race is over even before it began. 

18:30
Scott Dixon's car on fire!

The left-rear side of Scott Dixon's car on fire. Possible contact with Scott McLaughlin? We are waiting for a replay.

18:29
McLaughlin has crashed

Drama for Penske! Scott McLaughlin has crashed even before the start of the race.

18:27
Formation laps

All cars are following the pace car. It's almost time

18:22
Start your engines!

Teams are firing up their engines. The race start isn't too far now!

18:17
Update!
The command to start engines is scheduled to take place at 1:21 PM ET or 6:21pm BST.
 
18:14
No new race start time

In case you're wondering, IndyCar is yet to issue a new start time. We still don't know when the race will get underway.

18:10
McLaren issues update on Larson's plans
  • Larson has roughly a 45-minute buffer of delays that would allow him to do the entire Indy 500
  • He HAS to be wheels up (in the jet) by 4:30pm. Roughly 20 minutes from getting out of the cockpit to in the jet.
  • If Larson isn’t in the car with the race started by 3pm, Larson will leave & TK (Tony Kanaan) will start in the No. 17.
18:06
Rain has stopped

The rain has stopped and the marshals are drying the track. Race start could be imminent. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

18:00
Tony Kanaan serving as McLaren's reserve

Tony Kanaan is ready to jump into Kyle Larson's McLaren if the Indy 500 is delayed further. Larson is due to contest the Cola-Cola 600 with Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte later today.

17:57
Awaiting further updates

The rain hasn't eased and we are still waiting for an update from IndyCar.

17:51
10-minute window

IndyCar has given teams a 10-minute window to warm up the engine. However, it's important to note that it's not a command to start the engine to go racing.
 

A new race start time is yet to be announced.

17:50
Don't discount Takuma Sato

It would be easy to overlook the fact that Takuma Sato qualified second on his one-off return to the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The 48-year-old has two Indy 500 wins to his name (2017 and '20).

17:47
Sold out crowd

While we wait for the race to begin, it's important to mention that the Indy 500 grandstands have been sold out for the first time since 2016. That means around 350,000 fans have passed through the gates to enjoy the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

17:45
Weather update

The original race start time has passed and IndyCar is yet to issue a new start time. The race control is waiting for the drizzle to stop before giving the green light.
This could spell trouble for Kyle Larson, who is aiming to complete the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double.

17:42
Start delayed

IndyCar race control has put a hold on the command to fire engines for the Indy 500 due to weather.

17:35
10 minute countdown

The Indy 500 begins in T-minus 10 minutes.

17:28
Can Alex Palou finally win the Indy 500?

Alex Palou has been the in-form man in 2025. With four victories in five races, he has been near-unbeatable so far.

But after five attempts, Palou is still chasing that elusive Indy 500 win.

Starting sixth on the grid, can he finally add an oval win to his tally of three IndyCar titles?

17:22
Newgarden chasing third straight win

Josef Newgarden could become the first driver in history to win the Indy 500 in three consecutive years if he comes out on top in today’s race.

However, it’s important to remember that no driver has won the Indy 500 from lower than 28th on the grid. Newgarden will line up 32nd following the accentuator penalty.

17:12
Can McLaren score a double win?

With Norris winning the Monaco GP earlier today, McLaren has the opportunity to win two Triple Crown races in one day.

Pato O’Ward, who finished second to Newgarden last year, starts on the front row in third place.

McLaren will also be competing at next month's Le Mans 24 Hours, albeit in the second-tier LMGT3 class. 

The British manufacturer's Hypercar programme will come on stream in 2027.

17:02
Spotlight on Penske

Penske’s cheating scandal dominated headlines in the run-up to the race. The team was found to have illegally modified the rear accentuator - which forms the rear crash structure - on the cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Although IndyCar’s own analysis made it clear that the changes brought no performance benefit, the controversy has had huge ramifications on one of the most famous teams in all of motorsport.

IndyCar penalised Newgarden and Power by sending them to the back of the grid, while Penske was hit with a hefty $200,000 fine - $100,000 for each car.

Further, Roger Penske fired three key staff members, including president Tim Cindric, to protect the integrity of his squad.

16:55
Rookie Robert Shwartzman on pole

In case you missed last Sunday’s qualifying, IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman put his Prema car on pole position for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Full starting grid below:

2025 Indy 500 starting grid
PositionDriverTeamEngine
1Robert ShwartzmanPremaChevrolet
2Takuma SatoRahal Letterman LaniganHonda
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Felix RosenqvistMeyer ShankHonda
6Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7David MalukasA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
8Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalHonda
10Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
11Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
12Alexander RossiECRChevrolet
13Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Ed CarpenterECRChevrolet
15Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
16Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
17Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Christian RasmussenECRChevrolet
19Kyle LarsonArrow McLaren w/ Rick HendrickChevrolet
20Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Callum IlottPrema RacingChevrolet
22Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
23Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalHonda
24Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenChevrolet
25Ryan Hunter-ReayDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Jack HarveyDRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Colton HertaAndretti GlobalHonda
28Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
29Marco AndrettiAndretti-Herta MotorsportHonda
30Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank RacingHonda
31Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingHonda
32Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
33WIll PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
16:51
Greatest Day in Motorsport

Racing fans have been treated to some great action today. Marco Bezzecchi kicked off the day by scoring Aprilia’s first MotoGP victory of 2025 in the British GP. This was followed by McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris returning to winning ways in a rather unconventional Monaco GP.

Attention now turns to the US, with the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 taking place at short intervals. If you are Kyle Larson, that means completing a total of 1100 miles in two wildly different cars!

16:50
Indy 500

Welcome to Crash.net’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500, the crown jewel on the IndyCar calendar.

The race will get underway at 5:45pm BST (12:45pm local time) or just under an hour from now.

