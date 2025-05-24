Helio Castroneves aiming to break Alex Palou’s winning momentum in Indy 500

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves says he wants to break Alex Palou’s race-winning streak in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Three-time IndyCar champion Palou has hit a purple patch at the start of the 2025 season, the Chip Ganassi driver annihilating his rivals with four victories in five races held so far.

However, for all his successes in 2025 - and recent years - the Spaniard has never won a race at an oval track during his time in IndyCar.

It’s this weakness that Castroneves wants to capitalise on as he chases a record fifth victory in the Indy 500.

“CGR is another incredible team,” said the Brazilian. “They also won a lot of races. I feel that Scott Dixon is one of the guys that I competed with most of my career.

“He is probably one of the guys that has experience as a good team and speed as well. So he's going to be up there along with Palou,” said Helio Castroneves as he detailed his rivals.

“Palou has been destroying everyone. It's amazing in any sport, when you have that momentum. It's incredible. I do feel the ovals however, it might stop this momentum. I'm going to try to stop his momentum, no question about it.”

Ironically, the closest Palou came closest to clinching victory at an oval was in 2021, when Castrovenes beat him to the top spot at the Indy 500 by 0.49s.

Since that defeat, Palou has matured as a driver and earned a name for himself in the history books, but an oval win continues to elude him.

The Spaniard will take the start from sixth on the grid, two spots from behind teammate Scott Dixon.

IndyCar part-timer Castroneves will line up 22nd on the grid.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 would see the hybrid system being used for the first time in the race.

“I believe this could be very, very interesting this race,” said Castroneves.

“There is a lot going on, and people don't realize when you are actually use the regen, it feels a little bit like a brake.

“You've got to be on top of this scenario, deploy and regen at the same time, at the right time, because if something goes ordinary, you're going to get passed by a lot of people.”

Palou, however, remains upbeat about his chances in the Indy 500, saying he is "more confident than ever" about winning the race.