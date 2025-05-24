Alex Palou “more confident than ever” about Indy 500 win chances

Alex Palou is still chasing that elusive first win in IndyCar’s blue riband event.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
© IndyCar

Chip Ganassi star Alex Palou says he is “more confident than ever” about his chances of scoring a maiden victory in the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

Three-time IndyCar champion Palou will make his sixth start in the Indy 500 on Sunday, sharing the second row of the grid with teammate Scott Dixon and Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist.

The 28-year-old has made an exceptional start to the 2025 season, winning four out of the first five races - including the Sonsio GP at the Indianapolis Road Course - to pull out a comfortable lead in the championship.

Palou has now set his sights on adding an Indy 500 win to his CV, a race in which he has never finished higher than second in five attempts.

"I feel more confident than ever before," Palou told Fox Sports. "I got to experience different parts of the 500, like running up front, running in the back, having to overtake, having a fast car, having not such a fast car.

“I feel more ready than ever, and I think it’s enough to win, so that’s why. And I’m hungry to win it.

"We are ready. You start getting excited thinking about traffic and how to get a fast race car for the Indianapolis 500. I’m excited for the race to come."

With three titles, 15 race wins and 36 podiums, Palou is easily the best IndyCar driver without an Indy 500 win.

In fact, the Spaniard has never won a race on an oval track, with his championship successes having been built on his superiority on road courses and street circuits.

But Palou is now keen to shed that tag and finally clinch that elusive first victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of a sold-out crowd.

"It’s good and bad," Palou said. "It’s not what we want. We want to be introduced as the Indianapolis 500 champion, but it takes time. It’s hard to win. That’s why it is so important and separates some drivers who are really elite and amazing drivers.

"We’re pushing and that is all I think about. Hopefully, we can get rid of that introduction this year."

Palou came the closest to winning the Indy 500 in 2021, his second year in IndyCar and the first with his current team Chip Ganassi.

On that occasion, Palou hunted down Meyer Shank’s Helio Castroneves on the final lap of the race, but ultimately had to concede defeat to the Brazilian by just 0.49s.

Palou conceded that he lacked the experience to outfox Castroneves that year, but is now in a better position to tackle the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

"My race against Helio in 2021 was amazing," Palou said. "He won it in a car that was a little bit slower than mine. He won it because he was better than me. That’s it. Period.

"I had the faster car than Helio, but he just had more experience. He was much better than me reading the traffic and knowing when to overtake, when to defend.

"I think I have a lot more experience now. I don’t have as much experience as Helio, but I believe I could have done something different."

Palou has already built a 97-point lead over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in the standings, but feels the championship race will take a sidestep in the Indy 500.

"In that race, you don’t think about the championship at all," he explained. "A third place is not good enough. A second place is not good enough. It’s only first that counts.

"You don’t act crazy, but I think everybody goes there to win the Indianapolis 500.

"Hopefully, all the moves we make will work."

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
8m ago
Helio Castroneves aiming to break Alex Palou’s winning momentum in Indy 500
Helio Castroneves
MotoGP News
15m ago
Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”
Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP
F1
30m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
46m ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM needs “to make the step that Yamaha made” for MotoGP development
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
1h ago
‘Calm’ KTM MotoGP bike doesn’t react to Brad Binder’s ‘close my eyes and go’ approach
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Alex Palou “more confident than ever” about Indy 500 win chances
Alex Palou
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro urges Honda to produce “definitely better” carbon fibre swingarm
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
Roger Penske owning IndyCar “hinders its legitimacy” - James Hinchcliffe
Roger Penske
F1 News
2h ago
Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch British MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here
Joan Mir