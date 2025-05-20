Updated starting grid for 2025 Indy 500 after Penske penalties
Here is the full starting grid for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 after penalties for two out of the three Penske cars.
A total of 33 drivers will take part in the Indy 500 on 25th May 2025.
|2025 Indy 500 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema
|Chevrolet
|2
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank
|Honda
|6
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|13
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Ed Carpenter
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|17
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Christian Rasmussen
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Larson
|Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|20
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|23
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|24
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Jack Harvey
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|28
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|29
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti-Herta Motorsport
|Honda
|30
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|31
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|32
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|33
|WIll Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 protege Robert Shwartzman will start the race from the front of the grid after taking a shock pole for IndyCar newcomer Prema.
He will be joined on the front row by Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato, the oldest driver on the 2025 IndyCar grid, and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.
Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon will take the start from fourth place, sharing the second row of the grid with Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and teammate and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou.
Palou is chasing his first Indy 500 victory in six starts as well as his first on an oval track.
David Malukas (A.J. Foyt Racing), Christian Lundgaard and Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global) make up row three, while the top 10 will be completed by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.
McLaughlin’s teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power were due to start alongside him in 11th and 12th positions, but have been sent to the back of the grid after Penske was found guilty of modifying the rear accentuator on their cars in a development that has shaken the IndyCar paddock.
The accentuator is a spec part that is common across all cars and must not be modified or altered in any manner. But regular technical checks on the final day of qualifying revealed that the seams on the accentuator had been smoothed out in a major violation of the series’ technical rules.
Penske elected to sit out Newgarden and Power from the Top 12 shootout for fear of disqualification, leaving the duo 11th and 12th on the original grid.
However, a day after the scandal broke, IndyCar took further action against Penske, demoting the two drivers on the starting grid while also imposing a hefty $100,000 fine on each of the two entries.
McLaughlin, who took no part in the Top 12 qualifying after wrecking his primary chassis in a crash, escaped sanction as IndyCar found no evidence of his car being modified illegally by Penske.
The penalties for Newgarden and Power promote Juncos Holinger Racing’s Conor Daly to 11th position, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi also moving up to 12th.
Rinus Veekay, who was originally due to line up in 33rd place for Dale Coyne Racing, moves up two positions to 31st.