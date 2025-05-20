Updated starting grid for 2025 Indy 500 after Penske penalties

A total of 33 drivers will take part in the Indy 500 on 25th May 2025.

2025 Indy 500 starting grid Position Driver Team Engine 1 Robert Shwartzman Prema Chevrolet 2 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Honda 6 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 8 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 10 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Alexander Rossi ECR Chevrolet 13 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Ed Carpenter ECR Chevrolet 15 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 16 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Christian Rasmussen ECR Chevrolet 19 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 20 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet 22 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 23 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 24 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 25 Ryan Hunter-Reay DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Jack Harvey DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 28 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Marco Andretti Andretti-Herta Motorsport Honda 30 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 31 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 32 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 33 WIll Power Team Penske Chevrolet

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 protege Robert Shwartzman will start the race from the front of the grid after taking a shock pole for IndyCar newcomer Prema.

He will be joined on the front row by Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato, the oldest driver on the 2025 IndyCar grid, and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon will take the start from fourth place, sharing the second row of the grid with Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and teammate and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

Palou is chasing his first Indy 500 victory in six starts as well as his first on an oval track.

David Malukas (A.J. Foyt Racing), Christian Lundgaard and Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global) make up row three, while the top 10 will be completed by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin’s teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power were due to start alongside him in 11th and 12th positions, but have been sent to the back of the grid after Penske was found guilty of modifying the rear accentuator on their cars in a development that has shaken the IndyCar paddock.

The accentuator is a spec part that is common across all cars and must not be modified or altered in any manner. But regular technical checks on the final day of qualifying revealed that the seams on the accentuator had been smoothed out in a major violation of the series’ technical rules.

Penske elected to sit out Newgarden and Power from the Top 12 shootout for fear of disqualification, leaving the duo 11th and 12th on the original grid.

However, a day after the scandal broke, IndyCar took further action against Penske, demoting the two drivers on the starting grid while also imposing a hefty $100,000 fine on each of the two entries.

McLaughlin, who took no part in the Top 12 qualifying after wrecking his primary chassis in a crash, escaped sanction as IndyCar found no evidence of his car being modified illegally by Penske.

The penalties for Newgarden and Power promote Juncos Holinger Racing’s Conor Daly to 11th position, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi also moving up to 12th.

Rinus Veekay, who was originally due to line up in 33rd place for Dale Coyne Racing, moves up two positions to 31st.