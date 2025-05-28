Doug Boles admits “difficult conversations” after Indy500 controversies

Doug Boles has admitted he had “difficult conversations” with “great people” after several dramas at the Indy 500.

The build-up was dominated by grid penalties to Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power who failed technical inspections in qualifying.

Roger Penske then let three executives go, including Tim Cindric, as rival owners questioned the team’s “integrity”.

After Alex Palou won the 109th Indy 500 on Sunday, three cars were removed from the initial results after failing technical inspections.

Marcus Ericsson, who had finished second, Kyle Kirkwood and Callum Ilott were demoted.

“We have an opportunity to grow the greatest series in the world,” IndyCar president Boles said.

“This past week I’ve had the opportunity to get to know our people better.

“We have great teams, and great people, across the IndyCar series.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to have some difficult conversations with those great teams and those great people, including [Sunday night and Monday morning].”

Boles continued: “It’s a really difficult moment for all of us. But a moment we can use to move forward.

“Our true character doesn’t come out when we win. It’s when we’re battling adversity.

“I want to give you a perfect example of the character of every driver in this paddock.

“I called every driver who were being removed to the back row, and I gave them the opportunity to skip this year’s victory banquet.

“To a man, Marcus, Kyle and Callum said ‘we would not miss an opportunity to come to the banquet’.

“That tells you the character of the drivers in the series.”