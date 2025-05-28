Tom Brady reacts to Indy 500 boos with a brutal put-down

Tom Brady has mercilessly reacted to being booed at the Indy 500.

American football legend Brady was a guest at the 109th running of the famous race in Indianapolis at the weekend.

Brady now works for US TV broadcaster Fox Sports, across their portfolio of events, including the Indy 500.

But when he stood in front of the fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he was brutally booed.

That’s because Brady’s heyday in the NFL came with the New England Patriots, who are rivals of the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady was at the heart of this grudge, a part of the ‘Deflategate’ scandal in 2014, when he was accused of throwing illegally deflated footballs.

He reacted on Sunday with a big smile and by waving back at the irritated fans.

But Brady has had the final say against the booing Indy 500 fans.

“It was nice to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans,” he teased via social media.

Brady’s time at the Indy 500 also saw him take to the track.

He was in a two-seater IndyCar vehicle with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson at the wheel.

“This is incredible,” Brady told the FOX broadcast.

“Jimmie driving, all the fans here, I can’t believe this is the first time I’ve ever been here.”

Brady later said on social media: “What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

“Thanks to the Fox Sports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion Jimmie Johnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack.

“I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!!”