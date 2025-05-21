Team Penske oust bosses with repercussions for Tim Cindric amid Indy 500 drama

Tim Cindric has been shown the door at Team Penske as the fallout from their Indy 500 qualifying controversy continues.

Cindric has left the organisation after 26 years with them, and he isn’t alone.

Managing director Ron Ruzewski has also left Penske in the days between their failed technical inspection and this weekend’s Indy 500.

Importantly, Cindric also worked as Josef Newgarden’s race strategist. Ruzewski was also Will Power’s race strategist.

General manager Kyle Moyer, who has worked at Penske for 11 years, is the third and final executive to lose his job.

An announcement from Roger Penske read: “ Team Penske announce today the departures of IndyCar team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer from the organisation.

“Team Penske will have further announcements this week related to personnel and replacements for this weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

“Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.

“We have had organisational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes.

“I apologise to our fans, our partners and our organisation for letting them down.”

Team Penske at centre of Indy500 controversy

On Sunday during Fast 12 qualifying, the cars belonging to Penske drivers Newgarden and Power failed a technical inspection due to an illegal modification to an attenuator at their rear.

As well as a financial punishment, IndyCar ruled that Newgarden and Power must start the race from the back of the 33-car grid - where no driver has ever won from before.

Cindric had already reduced his responsibilities after last year's 'push to pass' violation at the 2024 season-opener.

But this week's controversy has eruped even further after footage emerged of Penske's 2024 Indy 500 winning car featuring, seemingly, the attenuator which is now being ruled as illegal.

IndyCar president Doug Boles was forced to address these photos of Newgarden's winning car.

Team Penske have come under fire from other major figures in the IndyCar paddock.

McLaren's Zak Brown questioned their "integrity".

Chip Ganassi insisted that, considering Roger Penske owns IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, that his team should be held to an even higher standard.

Scott Dixon was among several drivers to make their unhappy feelings known.

It has even been mooted that Penske's punishment might have been worse.

Rather than start both of their cars from the back of the grid, Rinus Veekay - who was due to be 33rd - claimed that Penske should have been forced to enter Last Chance Qualifying.

That would possibly have resulted in one of their cars not competing in the Indy 500 at all.