Chip Ganassi calls out Team Penske “integrity, sportsmanship” in Indy 500 drama

Chip Ganassi has pinpointed a “problem” with Team Penske’s drama ahead of the Indy 500.

Penske cars belonging to Josef Newgarden and Will Power were dramatically stopped from heading out in Sunday’s Fast 12 qualifying session.

They had failed a technical inspection owing to an illegally modified attenuator on the rear of each car, and have been punished with a fine and starting at the back of the Indy 500 grid this weekend.

Chip Ganassi, the CEO of Chip Ganassi Racing, was one of several who complained to IndyCar inspectors on Sunday.

“There are a lot of spec parts on these cars,” he told Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

“They had a spec part which was modified on their car.

“They were trying to get it off before they got penalised. That’s sort of a penalty in itself. They had an issue there.”

Team Penske must be "held to an even higher standard"

Ganassi was extremely critical of his rival team’s role in the ongoing controversy.

“All teams have a certain responsibility to uphold the integrity of the sport in any series,” he said.

“No team more than Team Penske - they have had so much success, it’s a team everyone knows, and has heard of. They’ve had success around the world in a lot of different series.

“So they need to be held to an even higher standard to protect the sport.

“Especially with the investment that Roger Penske at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in the IndyCar series, and the other series he’s involved in, and his businesses.

“They have a responsibility to protect the sport. We all need to, everyone that’s in it has to protect the sport.

“It’s certainly a problem when the pursuit of winning compromises integrity and sportsmanship.”

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown was also vocal in his criticism for Penske.

Brown openly questioned their “integrity” and said he was “extremely concerned” by their technical violation.

Penske’s Newgarden was aiming to become the first driver to win the Indy 500 three times in a row, a task made substantially harder by his severe grid penalty. No driver has ever won from the last row.

Meanwhile, teammate Power’s future with the team is not assured because they were waiting until after the Indy 500 to discuss a deal. Tim Cindric had previously said that winning the race would create an “easier conversation” with Power - but he’s also on the last row.

Rinus Veekay, who was bumped forwards two spots to 31st on the starting grid, suggested Team Penske should have instead entered Last Chance Qualifying as a punishment for their rule-break.