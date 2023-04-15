INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Kyle Kirkwood Earns First Career Pole at Long Beach - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Long Beach where Kyle Kirkwood earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|7
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|12
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|13
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|14
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|15
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|16
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|17
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|22
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|26
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
After a frustrating rookie campaign and a slow start to his first year at Andretti Autosport, Kyle Kirkwood has a reason to smile. In his first Firestone Fast Six appearance, Kirkwood earned his first IndyCar pole in qualifying today on the streets of Long Beach. The 24-year old captured the top spot on his final lap and will try to become the fifth different Andretti driver to win this race in the last seven years.
Joining Kirkwood on the front row tomorrow is Marcus Ericsson, who led a strong effort by the Chip Ganassi Racing organization. Romain Grosjean and Alex Palou will each start behind their teammate tomorrow in Row 2 while Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward will share Row 3 on Sunday. Honda swept the top five in qualifying, and seems to have an edge over Chevrolet on the street courses this year.
Former Long Beach winners Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden just missed out on making the Firestone Fast Six, and will start from Row 4 tomorrow. Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top ten in qualifying, with two-time Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi set to start in the 11th position.
Will Power is arguably the greatest qualifier in the history of the sport, but the Team Penske driver was eliminated in the first round of qualifying by just 0.007 seconds. The struggles for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing continued today, as Jack Harvey qualified 15th, Christian Lundgaard 17th, and Graham Rahal in 24th. They were not alone today in that regard.
Meyer Shank Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing all had a rough Saturday afternoon in California. Both Callum Ilott (Juncos) and Rinus VeeKay (Carpenter) were victims of a track change that was not communicated with the teams and drivers today. There was an extra piece of curb re-inserted into Turn 5 that was not there during practice on Friday. Ilott and VeeKay hit that piece in practice this morning, which sent them airborne and crashing into the tire barrier.
Previous Long Beach winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Colton Herta
2019: Alexander Rossi
2018: Alexander Rossi
2017: James Hinchcliffe
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Scott Dixon
2014: Mike Conway
2013: Takuma Sato
2012: Will Power
2011: Mike Conway
2010: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2009: Dario Franchitti
2008: Will Power
2007: Sebastien Bourdais
2006: Sebastien Bourdais
2005: Sebastien Bourdais
2004: Paul Tracy
2003: Paul Tracy
2002: Michael Andretti
2001: Helio Castroneves
2000: Paul Tracy