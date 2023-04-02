2023 INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Following a thrilling race at Texas Motor Speedway, the IndyCar series will be off next weekend before heading to the west coast. Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward will try to carry their momentum to the streets of Long Beach, for the 48th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Newgarden enters the weekend as the defending race winner, leading a race-high 32 laps and fending off a late charge from Romain Grosjean. Newgarden nearly won the 2021 race as well, but came up just short as Colton Herta took the win from the 14th starting spot. Six of the last seven races at Long Beach have been won by a driver starting on the first two rows.

Alexander Rossi won the 2018 and 2019 races from pole position, and will hope to get his season back on track with another solid run after lady luck took him out at Texas. The race was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year the race finally returned to its traditional spring race date.

Friday will have one full practice session for teams to gather data, and set up for a busy Saturday. One more practice session will take place before qualifying gets underway in the late afternoon. Television coverage for race day begins at 3 PM ET with the race beginning about 30 minutes later.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday April 14

6:00 pm - Practice 1

Saturday April 15

11:45 am - Practice 2

3:05 pm - Qualifying

Sunday April 16

3:30 pm - Race