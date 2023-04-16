2023 INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Kyle Kirkwood Wins 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Full Race Results
Full race results from the 48th edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, won by Kyle Kirkwood.
|2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|3
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|5
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|13
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|17
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|18
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|19
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|23
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
It didn't take long for Kyle Kirkwood to live up to the high expectations after moving to Andretti Autosport. It began yesterday when the 24-year old earned his first career pole in qualifying. Today he capped it off with his first IndyCar victory, in just his third start with the team. Kirkwood dominated the afternoon at Long Beach, joining team owner Michael Andretti and a host of legends to win their first career race on the iconic street course.
Andretti has won six of the last 13 Long Beach races with five different drivers. Kirkwood led 53 of the 85 laps today, with Bryan Herta on his radio for just the second race this season. This is the third time the pole sitter has gone on to win the race since 2007, and all three instances were with the driver of the No. 27 Andretti Honda.
For the second consecutive season, Romain Grosjean was a bridesmaid at Long Beach. The Frenchman is still seeking his first taste of victory in the series, but was happy for his young teammate. Marcus Ericsson earned another podium finish today, and takes over the lead in the championship standings after three rounds. Andretti finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th as Colton Herta and Alex Palou made it a two-team party inside the top five.
Will Power had a quiet afternoon but improved seven spots from his starting position to lead the way for Team Penske. Felix Rosenqvist carried the flag for Arrow McLaren in 7th while Marcus Armstrong was the highest-finishing rookie in 8th place. The other Penske cars of Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin completed the top ten.
Ganassi had three cars finish inside the top eight, but Scott Dixon was taken out early in the race by an aggressive Pato O'Ward in Turn 7. The two drivers touched wheels entering the turn and it sent Dixon into the tire barriers. He was able to continue for a few more laps but an oil pressure problem relegated him to a frustrating 27th place result.
O'Ward was not penalized for that contact, or for another incident with Kirkwood in the same turn. The dive bomb move did not work out this time, as he lost a ton of positions after spinning. He finished 17th while teammate Alexander Rossi came home in 22nd after going into the tire barriers while running inside the top ten on the final lap of the race.
Previous Long Beach winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Colton Herta
2019: Alexander Rossi
2018: Alexander Rossi
2017: James Hinchcliffe
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Scott Dixon
2014: Mike Conway
2013: Takuma Sato
2012: Will Power
2011: Mike Conway
2010: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2009: Dario Franchitti
2008: Will Power
2007: Sebastien Bourdais
2006: Sebastien Bourdais
2005: Sebastien Bourdais
2004: Paul Tracy
2003: Paul Tracy
2002: Michael Andretti
2001: Helio Castroneves
2000: Paul Tracy