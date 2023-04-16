2023 INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – Full Race Results

2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 3 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 12 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 13 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 17 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 18 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 19 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 20 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 24 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 26 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 27 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

It didn't take long for Kyle Kirkwood to live up to the high expectations after moving to Andretti Autosport. It began yesterday when the 24-year old earned his first career pole in qualifying. Today he capped it off with his first IndyCar victory, in just his third start with the team. Kirkwood dominated the afternoon at Long Beach, joining team owner Michael Andretti and a host of legends to win their first career race on the iconic street course.

Andretti has won six of the last 13 Long Beach races with five different drivers. Kirkwood led 53 of the 85 laps today, with Bryan Herta on his radio for just the second race this season. This is the third time the pole sitter has gone on to win the race since 2007, and all three instances were with the driver of the No. 27 Andretti Honda.

For the second consecutive season, Romain Grosjean was a bridesmaid at Long Beach. The Frenchman is still seeking his first taste of victory in the series, but was happy for his young teammate. Marcus Ericsson earned another podium finish today, and takes over the lead in the championship standings after three rounds. Andretti finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th as Colton Herta and Alex Palou made it a two-team party inside the top five.

Will Power had a quiet afternoon but improved seven spots from his starting position to lead the way for Team Penske. Felix Rosenqvist carried the flag for Arrow McLaren in 7th while Marcus Armstrong was the highest-finishing rookie in 8th place. The other Penske cars of Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin completed the top ten.

Ganassi had three cars finish inside the top eight, but Scott Dixon was taken out early in the race by an aggressive Pato O'Ward in Turn 7. The two drivers touched wheels entering the turn and it sent Dixon into the tire barriers. He was able to continue for a few more laps but an oil pressure problem relegated him to a frustrating 27th place result.

O'Ward was not penalized for that contact, or for another incident with Kirkwood in the same turn. The dive bomb move did not work out this time, as he lost a ton of positions after spinning. He finished 17th while teammate Alexander Rossi came home in 22nd after going into the tire barriers while running inside the top ten on the final lap of the race.

Previous Long Beach winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Colton Herta

2019: Alexander Rossi

2018: Alexander Rossi

2017: James Hinchcliffe

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Scott Dixon

2014: Mike Conway

2013: Takuma Sato

2012: Will Power

2011: Mike Conway

2010: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Will Power

2007: Sebastien Bourdais

2006: Sebastien Bourdais

2005: Sebastien Bourdais

2004: Paul Tracy

2003: Paul Tracy

2002: Michael Andretti

2001: Helio Castroneves

2000: Paul Tracy