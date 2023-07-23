2023 HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results

2023 HyVee One Step 250 Race 2 at Iowa - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 8 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 12 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 15 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 16 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Conor Daly Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 22 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 24 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 25 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 26 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 28 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Josef Newgarden has completed the weekend sweep at Iowa Speedway, a place where he has dominated over the years. Newgarden led 212 of the 250 laps today to earn his sixth win at the track, and became the first driver since 2017 (Graham Rahal) to sweep both races in an IndyCar weekend. The victory also closed the championship gap to 80 points with five races to go. Newgarden joined AJ Foyt and Al Unser as the only drivers in history to ever win five consecutive oval races.

"We knew we had a great car, and then the pressure was there," Newgarden said. "We wanted to execute on it and make sure it was a great weekend. I’m happy now. When you finish the first race, it’s great to have a doubleheader but you just feel incomplete until you get through today. And you know, to be able to come back and do it again and make our car a little bit better, I’m so proud of the team."

It was another dominating weekend for Team Penske overall, as all three of their cars had the field covered. Will Power, who qualified on pole position in both races, scored another runner-up finish today. The two-time series champion has seven poles and seven top-fives at Iowa, but remains winless on the short oval. Championship leader Alex Palou had another solid weekend (8th and 3rd) to keep a comfortable margin between himself and Newgarden.

Felix Rosenqvist and Scott McLaughlin had a chance to make a run at Newgarden on the final restart with three laps to go, but both struggled on used tires but managed to hold on to a top-five spot. For the second straight day, Scott Dixon finished 6th and remains winless this season. Colton Herta scored his first top-ten finish at Iowa to lead the way for Andretti Autosport. David Malukas, Marcus Ericsson, and Pato O'Ward completed the top-ten.

Alexander Rossi did not have a great weekend, finishing 10th yesterday and 15th today. After crashing in the race yesterday, Graham Rahal managed to finish today but back in the 20th position. It was another brutal day for Ed Carpenter Racing, as their three drivers finished 18th, 23rd, and 24th. Takuma Sato and rookie Agustin Canapino each brushed the wall in today's race and finished at the back. Sting Ray Robb saw his day end early when he lost a wheel during a pit stop, which several drivers managed to avoid as it rolled onto the track.

Previous Iowa winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2022: Josef Newgarden

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: James Hinchcliffe

2017: Helio Castroneves

2016: Josef Newgarden

2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Marco Andretti

2010: Tony Kanaan

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Dan Wheldon

2007: Dario Franchitti