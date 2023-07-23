2023 HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden Wins HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results
Full race results from the HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa, won by Josef Newgarden.
|2023 HyVee One Step 250 Race 2 at Iowa - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|8
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|14
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|16
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|17
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|20
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|22
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|26
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
Josef Newgarden has completed the weekend sweep at Iowa Speedway, a place where he has dominated over the years. Newgarden led 212 of the 250 laps today to earn his sixth win at the track, and became the first driver since 2017 (Graham Rahal) to sweep both races in an IndyCar weekend. The victory also closed the championship gap to 80 points with five races to go. Newgarden joined AJ Foyt and Al Unser as the only drivers in history to ever win five consecutive oval races.
"We knew we had a great car, and then the pressure was there," Newgarden said. "We wanted to execute on it and make sure it was a great weekend. I’m happy now. When you finish the first race, it’s great to have a doubleheader but you just feel incomplete until you get through today. And you know, to be able to come back and do it again and make our car a little bit better, I’m so proud of the team."
It was another dominating weekend for Team Penske overall, as all three of their cars had the field covered. Will Power, who qualified on pole position in both races, scored another runner-up finish today. The two-time series champion has seven poles and seven top-fives at Iowa, but remains winless on the short oval. Championship leader Alex Palou had another solid weekend (8th and 3rd) to keep a comfortable margin between himself and Newgarden.
Felix Rosenqvist and Scott McLaughlin had a chance to make a run at Newgarden on the final restart with three laps to go, but both struggled on used tires but managed to hold on to a top-five spot. For the second straight day, Scott Dixon finished 6th and remains winless this season. Colton Herta scored his first top-ten finish at Iowa to lead the way for Andretti Autosport. David Malukas, Marcus Ericsson, and Pato O'Ward completed the top-ten.
Alexander Rossi did not have a great weekend, finishing 10th yesterday and 15th today. After crashing in the race yesterday, Graham Rahal managed to finish today but back in the 20th position. It was another brutal day for Ed Carpenter Racing, as their three drivers finished 18th, 23rd, and 24th. Takuma Sato and rookie Agustin Canapino each brushed the wall in today's race and finished at the back. Sting Ray Robb saw his day end early when he lost a wheel during a pit stop, which several drivers managed to avoid as it rolled onto the track.
Previous Iowa winners
2022: Pato O’Ward
2022: Josef Newgarden
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Simon Pagenaud
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: James Hinchcliffe
2017: Helio Castroneves
2016: Josef Newgarden
2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: James Hinchcliffe
2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2011: Marco Andretti
2010: Tony Kanaan
2009: Dario Franchitti
2008: Dan Wheldon
2007: Dario Franchitti