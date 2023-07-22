2023 HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden Wins HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa – Full Race Results

Pos Driver Team Engine
1Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
6Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
8Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
9Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
12David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
13Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
14Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
15Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
16Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
17Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
18Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
19Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
20Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Conor DalyMeyer Shank RacingHonda
22Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
23Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
24Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
25Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
26Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
27Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
28Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

Josef Newgarden may not legally own Iowa Speedway, but figuratively, he does. The Team Penske driver dominated the short oval once again, earning his fifth victory at the track today. Newgarden joins AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Nigel Mansell as the only drivers to ever win four consecutive oval races. It is his third victory this season, and his first since winning the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Today's victory moves Newgarden into second place in the championship standings, still 98 points behind leader Alex Palou of rival Chip Ganassi Racing. It was a 1-2 finish for the Penske organization, with Scott McLaughlin finishing right where he started. Pato O'Ward earned his third consecutive podium at Iowa, finishing just ahead of Marcus Ericsson.

Will Power rounded out the top-five on Saturday, but it was another disappointment for the veteran. Power swept the poles for the two races this weekend earlier in qualifying, which extend his all-time record to 70. It is the second consecutive year that he has done that, yet he still has never won in 16 career starts at the Speedway.

Scott Dixon is another former champion that has never won at Iowa. He too came up short today, finishing in 6th. Kyle Kirkwood earned a 7th place finish with Palou scoring another top-ten result. Takuma Sato came home 9th in his first race since the Indy 500 and Alexander Rossi collected his first top-ten finish at Iowa today, improving 11 spots from his starting position.

It was another ruined race for Colton Herta, as the Andretti Autosport team had an issue with his left-front wheel during his first pit stop. Herta stalled the car after that, and the team still hadn't gotten the wheel on properly and he finished 19th. The American driver is still searching for his first top-ten finish at Iowa, where he has never even led a lap.

The race was relatively calm as there was only one caution flag for a crash. That didn't occur until past the halfway point when Graham Rahal got up and into the outside wall by himself on the front stretch. Another incident involved Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Benjamin Pedersen on pit lane.

Teams and drivers will reset and recharge overnight, as they return for another 250-lap race tomorrow. Sunday's race begins an hour earlier, at 2 PM ET on NBC. All eyes will once again be on Newgarden and Team Penske, as they try to continue their dominance at the Speedway.

Previous Iowa winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2022: Josef Newgarden

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: James Hinchcliffe

2017: Helio Castroneves

2016: Josef Newgarden

2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Marco Andretti

2010: Tony Kanaan

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Dan Wheldon

2007: Dario Franchitti