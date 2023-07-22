2023 HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results

2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 8 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 12 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 14 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 15 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 16 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 17 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 20 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Conor Daly Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 24 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 26 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 28 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Josef Newgarden may not legally own Iowa Speedway, but figuratively, he does. The Team Penske driver dominated the short oval once again, earning his fifth victory at the track today. Newgarden joins AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Nigel Mansell as the only drivers to ever win four consecutive oval races. It is his third victory this season, and his first since winning the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Today's victory moves Newgarden into second place in the championship standings, still 98 points behind leader Alex Palou of rival Chip Ganassi Racing. It was a 1-2 finish for the Penske organization, with Scott McLaughlin finishing right where he started. Pato O'Ward earned his third consecutive podium at Iowa, finishing just ahead of Marcus Ericsson.

Will Power rounded out the top-five on Saturday, but it was another disappointment for the veteran. Power swept the poles for the two races this weekend earlier in qualifying, which extend his all-time record to 70. It is the second consecutive year that he has done that, yet he still has never won in 16 career starts at the Speedway.

Scott Dixon is another former champion that has never won at Iowa. He too came up short today, finishing in 6th. Kyle Kirkwood earned a 7th place finish with Palou scoring another top-ten result. Takuma Sato came home 9th in his first race since the Indy 500 and Alexander Rossi collected his first top-ten finish at Iowa today, improving 11 spots from his starting position.

It was another ruined race for Colton Herta, as the Andretti Autosport team had an issue with his left-front wheel during his first pit stop. Herta stalled the car after that, and the team still hadn't gotten the wheel on properly and he finished 19th. The American driver is still searching for his first top-ten finish at Iowa, where he has never even led a lap.

The race was relatively calm as there was only one caution flag for a crash. That didn't occur until past the halfway point when Graham Rahal got up and into the outside wall by himself on the front stretch. Another incident involved Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Benjamin Pedersen on pit lane.

Teams and drivers will reset and recharge overnight, as they return for another 250-lap race tomorrow. Sunday's race begins an hour earlier, at 2 PM ET on NBC. All eyes will once again be on Newgarden and Team Penske, as they try to continue their dominance at the Speedway.

Previous Iowa winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2022: Josef Newgarden

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: James Hinchcliffe

2017: Helio Castroneves

2016: Josef Newgarden

2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Marco Andretti

2010: Tony Kanaan

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Dan Wheldon

2007: Dario Franchitti