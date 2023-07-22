2023 HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden Wins HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa – Full Race Results
Full race results from the HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa, won by Josef Newgarden.
|2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|8
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|14
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|15
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|20
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|26
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
Josef Newgarden may not legally own Iowa Speedway, but figuratively, he does. The Team Penske driver dominated the short oval once again, earning his fifth victory at the track today. Newgarden joins AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Nigel Mansell as the only drivers to ever win four consecutive oval races. It is his third victory this season, and his first since winning the Indianapolis 500 in May.
Today's victory moves Newgarden into second place in the championship standings, still 98 points behind leader Alex Palou of rival Chip Ganassi Racing. It was a 1-2 finish for the Penske organization, with Scott McLaughlin finishing right where he started. Pato O'Ward earned his third consecutive podium at Iowa, finishing just ahead of Marcus Ericsson.
Will Power rounded out the top-five on Saturday, but it was another disappointment for the veteran. Power swept the poles for the two races this weekend earlier in qualifying, which extend his all-time record to 70. It is the second consecutive year that he has done that, yet he still has never won in 16 career starts at the Speedway.
Scott Dixon is another former champion that has never won at Iowa. He too came up short today, finishing in 6th. Kyle Kirkwood earned a 7th place finish with Palou scoring another top-ten result. Takuma Sato came home 9th in his first race since the Indy 500 and Alexander Rossi collected his first top-ten finish at Iowa today, improving 11 spots from his starting position.
It was another ruined race for Colton Herta, as the Andretti Autosport team had an issue with his left-front wheel during his first pit stop. Herta stalled the car after that, and the team still hadn't gotten the wheel on properly and he finished 19th. The American driver is still searching for his first top-ten finish at Iowa, where he has never even led a lap.
The race was relatively calm as there was only one caution flag for a crash. That didn't occur until past the halfway point when Graham Rahal got up and into the outside wall by himself on the front stretch. Another incident involved Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Benjamin Pedersen on pit lane.
Teams and drivers will reset and recharge overnight, as they return for another 250-lap race tomorrow. Sunday's race begins an hour earlier, at 2 PM ET on NBC. All eyes will once again be on Newgarden and Team Penske, as they try to continue their dominance at the Speedway.
Previous Iowa winners
2022: Pato O’Ward
2022: Josef Newgarden
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Simon Pagenaud
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: James Hinchcliffe
2017: Helio Castroneves
2016: Josef Newgarden
2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: James Hinchcliffe
2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2011: Marco Andretti
2010: Tony Kanaan
2009: Dario Franchitti
2008: Dan Wheldon
2007: Dario Franchitti