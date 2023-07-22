INDYCAR: Will Power Sweeps Poles at Iowa Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 IndyCar HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Iowa where Will Power earned pole position for both races this weekend.

2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
7Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
9David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
10Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
11Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
13Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
14Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
16Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
17Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
18Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
19Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
20Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
22Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
23Conor DalyMeyer Shank RacingHonda
24Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
25Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
26Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
27Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
28Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

Will Power is having deja vu at Iowa Speedway, where he once again swept pole position for the two races on the doubleheader weekend. After qualifying on pole for both races last year, Power did the same today to earn career poles number 69 and 70 to extend his all-time record. These are the first poles of the season for Power, who earned two bonus points for taking the top spot.

Team Penske swept the top three positions for today's race at Iowa, with Scott McLaughlin 2nd and Josef Newgarden in 3rd. The front row for tomorrow's race is the same, but Newgarden will start 7th in that one. As dominant as Alex Palou has been this season, everyone knew coming into this weekend that Newgarden is the driver to beat.

Newgarden has dominated this track over the years, to the tune of four wins and 1,506 laps led in his last nine starts. No other driver has led more than 267 laps at Iowa in that time frame. Newgarden's streak of eight consecutive top-six finishes came to an end last year when he crashed while leading in Race 2 due to a mechanical issue on his car. He should have gotten his fifth win at Iowa last year, but that could easily come today or tomorrow.

Palou surprisingly has not had much success at Iowa. He has never finished inside the top-five or even led a lap in his four starts. He qualified 7th and 12th today. Colton Herta also has yet to lead a lap at Iowa, and is still searching for his first top-ten result. The Andretti Autosport driver starts 6th and 5th this weekend. Alexander Rossi is seeking his first top-five here, as he makes his ninth and tenth career starts back in 21st and 18th.

2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 2 at Iowa - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
3David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
4Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
5Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
6Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
7Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
11Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
12Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
13Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
15Conor DalyMeyer Shank RacingHonda
16Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
17Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
18Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
19Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
20Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
21Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
23Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
24Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
25Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
26Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
27Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
28Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

While Power earned his seventh pole at Iowa, he has never been to victory lane here. Neither has his longtime rival, Scott Dixon. The two have combined to earn 11 poles, 364 laps led, eight podiums, and 17 top-fives in 32 starts at Iowa. They will both aim for their first win this weekend, as Dixon qualified 4th and 9th for the two races.

The qualifying format at Iowa is very unique, and it was even more so today after a small rain cloud dumped water all over the track just before it started this morning. Each driver had two laps on their own, with their time on the first lap setting their starting position in the race today, and their second lap determining their starting spot in the race tomorrow. While the goal is always to sit on pole, the pole-sitter has only won once in the 17 IndyCar races at Iowa.

Previous Iowa winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2022: Josef Newgarden

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: James Hinchcliffe

2017: Helio Castroneves

2016: Josef Newgarden

2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Marco Andretti

2010: Tony Kanaan

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Dan Wheldon

2007: Dario Franchitti