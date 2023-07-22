2023 IndyCar HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa - Full Qualifying Results

2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 9 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 22 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Conor Daly Meyer Shank Racing Honda 24 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 26 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 28 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Will Power is having deja vu at Iowa Speedway, where he once again swept pole position for the two races on the doubleheader weekend. After qualifying on pole for both races last year, Power did the same today to earn career poles number 69 and 70 to extend his all-time record. These are the first poles of the season for Power, who earned two bonus points for taking the top spot.

Team Penske swept the top three positions for today's race at Iowa, with Scott McLaughlin 2nd and Josef Newgarden in 3rd. The front row for tomorrow's race is the same, but Newgarden will start 7th in that one. As dominant as Alex Palou has been this season, everyone knew coming into this weekend that Newgarden is the driver to beat.

Newgarden has dominated this track over the years, to the tune of four wins and 1,506 laps led in his last nine starts. No other driver has led more than 267 laps at Iowa in that time frame. Newgarden's streak of eight consecutive top-six finishes came to an end last year when he crashed while leading in Race 2 due to a mechanical issue on his car. He should have gotten his fifth win at Iowa last year, but that could easily come today or tomorrow.

Palou surprisingly has not had much success at Iowa. He has never finished inside the top-five or even led a lap in his four starts. He qualified 7th and 12th today. Colton Herta also has yet to lead a lap at Iowa, and is still searching for his first top-ten result. The Andretti Autosport driver starts 6th and 5th this weekend. Alexander Rossi is seeking his first top-five here, as he makes his ninth and tenth career starts back in 21st and 18th.

2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 2 at Iowa - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 4 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 5 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 6 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 7 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 12 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Conor Daly Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 18 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 20 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 21 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 24 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 25 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 26 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 28 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

While Power earned his seventh pole at Iowa, he has never been to victory lane here. Neither has his longtime rival, Scott Dixon. The two have combined to earn 11 poles, 364 laps led, eight podiums, and 17 top-fives in 32 starts at Iowa. They will both aim for their first win this weekend, as Dixon qualified 4th and 9th for the two races.

The qualifying format at Iowa is very unique, and it was even more so today after a small rain cloud dumped water all over the track just before it started this morning. Each driver had two laps on their own, with their time on the first lap setting their starting position in the race today, and their second lap determining their starting spot in the race tomorrow. While the goal is always to sit on pole, the pole-sitter has only won once in the 17 IndyCar races at Iowa.

Previous Iowa winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2022: Josef Newgarden

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: James Hinchcliffe

2017: Helio Castroneves

2016: Josef Newgarden

2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Marco Andretti

2010: Tony Kanaan

2009: Dario Franchitti

2008: Dan Wheldon

2007: Dario Franchitti