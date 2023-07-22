2023 IndyCar HyVee Homefront 250 at Iowa - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Will Power Sweeps Poles at Iowa Speedway - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Iowa where Will Power earned pole position for both races this weekend.
|2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 1 at Iowa - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|9
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|14
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|19
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|22
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|23
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|24
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|28
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
Will Power is having deja vu at Iowa Speedway, where he once again swept pole position for the two races on the doubleheader weekend. After qualifying on pole for both races last year, Power did the same today to earn career poles number 69 and 70 to extend his all-time record. These are the first poles of the season for Power, who earned two bonus points for taking the top spot.
Team Penske swept the top three positions for today's race at Iowa, with Scott McLaughlin 2nd and Josef Newgarden in 3rd. The front row for tomorrow's race is the same, but Newgarden will start 7th in that one. As dominant as Alex Palou has been this season, everyone knew coming into this weekend that Newgarden is the driver to beat.
Newgarden has dominated this track over the years, to the tune of four wins and 1,506 laps led in his last nine starts. No other driver has led more than 267 laps at Iowa in that time frame. Newgarden's streak of eight consecutive top-six finishes came to an end last year when he crashed while leading in Race 2 due to a mechanical issue on his car. He should have gotten his fifth win at Iowa last year, but that could easily come today or tomorrow.
Palou surprisingly has not had much success at Iowa. He has never finished inside the top-five or even led a lap in his four starts. He qualified 7th and 12th today. Colton Herta also has yet to lead a lap at Iowa, and is still searching for his first top-ten result. The Andretti Autosport driver starts 6th and 5th this weekend. Alexander Rossi is seeking his first top-five here, as he makes his ninth and tenth career starts back in 21st and 18th.
|2023 HyVee Homefront 250 Race 2 at Iowa - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|4
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|6
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|12
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|13
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|16
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|18
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|19
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|21
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
While Power earned his seventh pole at Iowa, he has never been to victory lane here. Neither has his longtime rival, Scott Dixon. The two have combined to earn 11 poles, 364 laps led, eight podiums, and 17 top-fives in 32 starts at Iowa. They will both aim for their first win this weekend, as Dixon qualified 4th and 9th for the two races.
The qualifying format at Iowa is very unique, and it was even more so today after a small rain cloud dumped water all over the track just before it started this morning. Each driver had two laps on their own, with their time on the first lap setting their starting position in the race today, and their second lap determining their starting spot in the race tomorrow. While the goal is always to sit on pole, the pole-sitter has only won once in the 17 IndyCar races at Iowa.
Previous Iowa winners
2022: Pato O’Ward
2022: Josef Newgarden
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Simon Pagenaud
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: James Hinchcliffe
2017: Helio Castroneves
2016: Josef Newgarden
2015: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: James Hinchcliffe
2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2011: Marco Andretti
2010: Tony Kanaan
2009: Dario Franchitti
2008: Dan Wheldon
2007: Dario Franchitti