Driver Ratings for 2023 HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa

INDYCAR: Driver Ratings for HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa, Won by Josef Newgarden
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa.
Josef Newgarden: 10
Newgarden owns Iowa Speedway, and proved it again by sweeping both races this weekend, leading 341 of the 500 laps.
Will Power: 10
He still hasn't won at Iowa, but he has now won the last four poles at the track, and finished runner-up to his teammate today.
Alex Palou: 9
The championship leader continues to impress, finishing 8th and 3rd on a short oval, which had been viewed as his only weakness.
Felix Rosenqvist: 8
A late caution flag presented an opportunity, but he simply didn't have the pace (or the tires) to compete for the win.
Scott McLaughlin: 8
He led laps and battled with his two teammates for the lead all weekend, but couldn't seal the deal for his first oval win.
Scott Dixon: 7
Two 6th place finishes made for a typical slow-and-steady weekend for Dixon.
Colton Herta: 6
After a horrendous Saturday, Herta and his team rebounded for a solid 7th place finish on Sunday.
David Malukas: 7
Like Herta, Malukas performed much better today to salvage the overall weekend.
Marcus Ericsson: 8
Ericsson seemed to have the pace to keep up with the Penske cars at times, but he couldn't capitalize at the end of the races.
Pato O'Ward: 7
A podium finish and a top-ten result made for a decent weekend for O'Ward, but he and the McLaren team remain winless with just five races to go.
Kyle Kirkwood: 7
It wasn't a great weekend for Kirkwood, but the bad luck at least stayed away from his No. 27 team.
Romain Grosjean: 6
A pair of top-12 finishes didn't impress anyone, but Grosjean at least stayed out of trouble and was able to finish both races, which is a major positive for his future.
Christian Lundgaard: 5
The race winner from last weekend was nowhere to be found this weekend, in either race.
Callum Ilott: 6
It was an average day for Ilott and his Juncos Hollinger Racing team, as they try to turn their season around.
Alexander Rossi: 6
Expectations were much higher for Rossi than his 10th and 15th place results.
Helio Castroneves: 6
Overall it was a decent weekend for the four-time Indy 500 winner, in what is likely his final full season.
Conor Daly: 6
Daly was a solid fill-in for Simon Pagenaud this weekend, but he didn't turn any heads this weekend.
Rinus VeeKay: 5
Another poor weekend for VeeKay and the Ed Carpenter Racing team.
Jack Harvey: 5
This may have been Harvey's last race weekend, as his miserable tenure at RLL Racing continued.
Graham Rahal: 5
Crashing yesterday was not great, and finishing 20th after starting 5th today was almost as bad.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 5
He was never a factor in either race this weekend.
Santino Ferrucci: 4
Considering his talent on ovals, it was a disappointing weekend for Ferrucci and the AJ Foyt Racing team.
Ed Carpenter: 3
Neither race went well for Carpenter, who will make one more start this season.
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 4
His late-race brush with the wall was a great metaphor for how his weekend went.
Takuma Sato: 3
After a solid Saturday, Sato went the other direction today, making contact with the wall and ending his day early.
Agustin Canapino: 3
Canapino also brushed the wall today as he was making his Iowa debut.
Benjamin Pedersen: 2
This was a horrendous weekend for Pedersen, who was never a factor.
Sting Ray Robb: 2
The only time he was mentioned was when his wheel came off.