Driver Ratings for 2023 HyVee One Step 250 at Iowa

Josef Newgarden: 10

Newgarden owns Iowa Speedway, and proved it again by sweeping both races this weekend, leading 341 of the 500 laps.

Will Power: 10

He still hasn't won at Iowa, but he has now won the last four poles at the track, and finished runner-up to his teammate today.

Alex Palou: 9

The championship leader continues to impress, finishing 8th and 3rd on a short oval, which had been viewed as his only weakness.

Felix Rosenqvist: 8

A late caution flag presented an opportunity, but he simply didn't have the pace (or the tires) to compete for the win.

Scott McLaughlin: 8

He led laps and battled with his two teammates for the lead all weekend, but couldn't seal the deal for his first oval win.

Scott Dixon: 7

Two 6th place finishes made for a typical slow-and-steady weekend for Dixon.

Colton Herta: 6

After a horrendous Saturday, Herta and his team rebounded for a solid 7th place finish on Sunday.

David Malukas: 7

Like Herta, Malukas performed much better today to salvage the overall weekend.

Marcus Ericsson: 8

Ericsson seemed to have the pace to keep up with the Penske cars at times, but he couldn't capitalize at the end of the races.

Pato O'Ward: 7

A podium finish and a top-ten result made for a decent weekend for O'Ward, but he and the McLaren team remain winless with just five races to go.

Kyle Kirkwood: 7

It wasn't a great weekend for Kirkwood, but the bad luck at least stayed away from his No. 27 team.

Romain Grosjean: 6

A pair of top-12 finishes didn't impress anyone, but Grosjean at least stayed out of trouble and was able to finish both races, which is a major positive for his future.

Christian Lundgaard: 5

The race winner from last weekend was nowhere to be found this weekend, in either race.

Callum Ilott: 6

It was an average day for Ilott and his Juncos Hollinger Racing team, as they try to turn their season around.

Alexander Rossi: 6

Expectations were much higher for Rossi than his 10th and 15th place results.

Helio Castroneves: 6

Overall it was a decent weekend for the four-time Indy 500 winner, in what is likely his final full season.

Conor Daly: 6

Daly was a solid fill-in for Simon Pagenaud this weekend, but he didn't turn any heads this weekend.

Rinus VeeKay: 5

Another poor weekend for VeeKay and the Ed Carpenter Racing team.

Jack Harvey: 5

This may have been Harvey's last race weekend, as his miserable tenure at RLL Racing continued.

Graham Rahal: 5

Crashing yesterday was not great, and finishing 20th after starting 5th today was almost as bad.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 5

He was never a factor in either race this weekend.

Santino Ferrucci: 4

Considering his talent on ovals, it was a disappointing weekend for Ferrucci and the AJ Foyt Racing team.

Ed Carpenter: 3

Neither race went well for Carpenter, who will make one more start this season.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 4

His late-race brush with the wall was a great metaphor for how his weekend went.

Takuma Sato: 3

After a solid Saturday, Sato went the other direction today, making contact with the wall and ending his day early.

Agustin Canapino: 3

Canapino also brushed the wall today as he was making his Iowa debut.

Benjamin Pedersen: 2

This was a horrendous weekend for Pedersen, who was never a factor.

Sting Ray Robb: 2

The only time he was mentioned was when his wheel came off.