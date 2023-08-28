INDYCAR Gateway race results

Scott Dixon Pato O’Ward David Malukas Alexander Rossi Scott McLaughlin Colton Herta Alex Palou Felix Rosenqvist Will Power Marcus Ericsson Rinus VeeKay Romain Grosjean Santino Ferrucci Ryan Hunter-Reay Kyle Kirkwood Conor Daly Christian Lundgaard Linus Lundqvist Devlin DeFrancesco Graham Rahal Sting Ray Robb Agustin Canapino Helio Castroneves Ed Carpenter Josef Newgarden Takuma Sato Callum Ilott Benjamin Pedersen

Dixon, often a master at saving fuel, cruised to the win after completing one less pitstop than his rivals.

Pato O’Ward and David Malukas claimed podium finishes and avoided being lapped by Dixon.

Josef Newgarden was vying for victory until his race ended with 50 laps left, when he drifted too high.

Portland and Laguna Seca over the next two weekends will end the INDYCAR season.