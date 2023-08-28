INDYCAR Gateway race results

28 Aug 2023
Scott Dixon claimed victory in St. Louis in the final oval race of the INDYCAR season.

  1. Scott Dixon

  2. Pato O’Ward

  3. David Malukas

  4. Alexander Rossi

  5. Scott McLaughlin

  6. Colton Herta

  7. Alex Palou

  8. Felix Rosenqvist

  9. Will Power

  10. Marcus Ericsson

  11. Rinus VeeKay

  12. Romain Grosjean

  13. Santino Ferrucci

  14. Ryan Hunter-Reay

  15. Kyle Kirkwood

  16. Conor Daly

  17. Christian Lundgaard

  18. Linus Lundqvist

  19. Devlin DeFrancesco

  20. Graham Rahal

  21. Sting Ray Robb

  22. Agustin Canapino

  23. Helio Castroneves

  24. Ed Carpenter

  25. Josef Newgarden

  26. Takuma Sato

  27. Callum Ilott

  28. Benjamin Pedersen

Dixon, often a master at saving fuel, cruised to the win after completing one less pitstop than his rivals.

Pato O’Ward and David Malukas claimed podium finishes and avoided being lapped by Dixon.

Josef Newgarden was vying for victory until his race ended with 50 laps left, when he drifted too high.

Portland and Laguna Seca over the next two weekends will end the INDYCAR season.

 