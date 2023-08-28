INDYCAR Gateway race results
Scott Dixon claimed victory in St. Louis in the final oval race of the INDYCAR season.
Scott Dixon
Pato O’Ward
David Malukas
Alexander Rossi
Scott McLaughlin
Colton Herta
Alex Palou
Felix Rosenqvist
Will Power
Marcus Ericsson
Rinus VeeKay
Romain Grosjean
Santino Ferrucci
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Kyle Kirkwood
Conor Daly
Christian Lundgaard
Linus Lundqvist
Devlin DeFrancesco
Graham Rahal
Sting Ray Robb
Agustin Canapino
Helio Castroneves
Ed Carpenter
Josef Newgarden
Takuma Sato
Callum Ilott
Benjamin Pedersen
Dixon, often a master at saving fuel, cruised to the win after completing one less pitstop than his rivals.
Pato O’Ward and David Malukas claimed podium finishes and avoided being lapped by Dixon.
Josef Newgarden was vying for victory until his race ended with 50 laps left, when he drifted too high.
Portland and Laguna Seca over the next two weekends will end the INDYCAR season.