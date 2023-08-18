Jenson Button confirms he will race in Petit Le Mans

Button will drive alongside Mike Rockenfeller, his NASCAR Garage 56 teammate, and Tijmen van der Helm in the No. 5 Porsche 963 on October 11-14.

The 2009 F1 champion is now a part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, and drove in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Whilst I’m having a lot of fun cutting my teeth in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely more in my comfort zone,” Button said.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

“That said, the Porsche 963, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Road Atlanta are all brand new to me, so I can’t wait to tackle all three with my teammates for the weekend.

“I partnered with Rocky at Le Mans this year and he will be invaluable as he’s fantastic at car/team development. He is also incredibly quick, which always helps! I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm, who seems to really be gaining speed and confidence through the season so we should have a lot of fun.”