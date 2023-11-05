Valentino Rossi testing an LMP2 car today, inching closer to 24 Hours of Le Mans

The test is another small step towards competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Rossi's ultimate goal since he switched to four-wheel racing.

Rossi will drive a Team WRT Oreca 07, the day after the WEC concludes with the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

“I’m very happy to be trying the LMP2 for the first time!,” said the MotoGP legend.

“It’s a great opportunity from Team WRT, because we have plans for me to test the BMW Hypercar in the future.

“So, before testing that, I think it’s good experience to try the LMP2 as it’s similar in terms of downforce and I’m curious to understand my potential.

“I’m also looking forward to being in Bahrain to watch the final race of the season, and as I’m hoping to race in the WEC in the future, it will be good to understand the atmosphere and the structure of the event.”

Rossi competes in the GT World Challenge representing Team WRT. In his first year he drove an Audi, and this year he was behind the wheel of a BMW.

He won the Road To Le Mans earlier this year, a support race to the iconic endurance event.

His rookie test of an LMP2 car on Sunday is the next step towards a possible 2024 programme which could result in Rossi's appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.