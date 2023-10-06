McLaren follow Aston Martin in detailing plan to race at 24 Hours of Le Mans

United Autosports will be McLaren’s representative team at the world’s most iconic endurance race.

The British manufacturer is set to make history by becoming the first team ever to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 in the same season.

Aston Martin confirmed their plan to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 earlier this week, and now McLaren will re-enter the famous race.

McLaren will set their sights on the LMGT3 grid of the World Endurance Championships next year.

“This is a very important project for McLaren on their return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, so we are extremely proud to have been selected as the team to represent McLaren in LMGT3 at Le Mans and indeed in the WEC,” says United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.

“United Autosports’ experience at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship will be invaluable but we know this is a seriously competitive place to be and we are ready for the challenge.”

Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive said: “Motorsport remains a fundamental part of McLaren’s future of performance strategy, and we have long viewed the WEC as a natural fit for demonstrating the performance capabilities of our cars.

"This includes a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans that is an intrinsic part of our enduring success in motorsport and in particular, the Triple Crown which is unique to McLaren as a supercar manufacturer and racing car constructor.

“We have selected United Autosports, who we feel shares our passion for endurance GT racing as well as the McLaren brand and, like McLaren, has a history of success in motorsport.

“United Autosports has communicated to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest its intent to field two McLaren 720S GT3 EVOs in the 2024 WEC and we hope that their entry will be accepted. And we are looking forward to racing our rivals in the WEC from 2024.”