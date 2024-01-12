Valentino Rossi to race at Bathurst as part of ‘all-star’ BMW line-up

The seven-time MotoGP champion (nine times in total), will be at the wheel of a M4 GT3 with Martin and Marciello at the 12h race.

Rossi’s team will not be the only works BMW team as the German manufacturer’s second entry sees Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts line-up together.

February’s race will be Rossi’s second visit to Mount Panorama after the MotoGP legend made his debut at Bathurst with an impressive performance last season.

Joined by Marciello, who is the Fanatec GT European champion, Macau FIA GT World Cup winner and long-time Mercedes driver, this year’s event will be the Swiss driver’s first visit to the Australian circuit with the BMW M4.

“Bathurst is a very special place for me – the perfect first race with BMW M Motorsport,” said Marciello, who was a polesitter in 2019. “I love the circuit and have come very close to winning on a few occasions. Unfortunately, it has never quite worked out so far.

“However, I believe I have a good chance to change all that this year with BMW M Team WRT.

“WRT is one of the best teams in the world, and my team-mates Maxime and Valentino are extremely quick.

“Sharing the car with Vale is very special for me. I watched him in MotoGP when I was a kid.”