Valentino Rossi nears 24 Hours of Le Mans; enters World Endurance Championship

The MotoGP legend will drive in the new LMGT3 class of the WEC.

He will be behind the wheel of a BMW for Team WRT.

Now 44, Rossi is moving into the World Endurance Championship after two years driving in the GT World Challenge Europe, first in an Audi then in a BMW.

His goal, since swapping two wheels for four, has been to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans which is the showpiece event for the World Endurance Championship.

Last year, he won his first race in a car in the Road to Le Mans, a support race ahead of the main-event.

“I am very excited to compete in the WEC,” said Rossi.

“It is the next step for me to participate in a world championship, not only in Europe but to race globally again.”