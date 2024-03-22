Sebastian Vettel back behind the wheel in a Porsche test for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Sebastian Vettel will test Porsche Penske Motorsport's Hypercar as part of their 24 Hours of Le Mans preparation.

Vettel will be behind the wheel of the 963 at a 36-hour test at MotorLand Aragon in Spain next week.

He has already driven the simulator of the car which German manufacturer Porsche runs with American team Penske.

“I’m looking forward to testing the Porsche 963," Vettel said.

"I already got the chance to get a feel for the car during a rollout in Weissach.

“I’ve always followed other racing series and my curiosity for endurance events encouraged me to just give it a shot.

"Now I’m excited about the long run in Aragón and I’m looking forward to my time behind the wheel. It’ll definitely take an adjustment and some getting used to but everyone in the team is very open and helps me.

"This will be a new experience for me. We will then see what happens next in this respect – at the moment there are no further plans for the future.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, said: “We’re delighted that Sebastian Vettel is interested in our Porsche 963.

“There was no question for us that we’d be thrilled to support his request for an opportunity to test and provide him with extensive preparation and plenty of time to drive our hybrid prototype – there’s no doubt we’ll learn a lot from his valuable feedback.

"Our 36-hour long run with Porsche Penske Motorsport and our works drivers at Motorland Aragón offers a perfect environment for this.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport is preparing for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022, has been drafted in for extra help.