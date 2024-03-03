Podium eludes Valentino Rossi on World Endurance Championship debut

Valentino Rossi achieves P4 in his first World Endurance Championship outing

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi fell short of a podium finish on his debut in the World Endurance Championship.

Rossi and Team WRT teammates Maxime Martin and Ahmed Al Harthy finished fourth in the season-opening Qatar 1812km.

MotoGP legend Rossi was behind the wheel of the BMW M4 in the LMGT3 class which has been introduced for 2024.

This year, Rossi will compete in the World Endurance Championship and the GT World Challenge.

The addition of his WEC commitments is with a view to racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans - one of his all-time dreams - later this year.

"That was my debut so I was excited," Rossi said to Eurosport.

"I felt good, especially in the first stint. I was fast.

"I kept a good pace. I felt good with the car.

"In the second stint, it was a bit more difficult because the track is very different compared to yesterday, because of a lot of rubber and a lot of grip.

"So you stress the tyres more.

"In the second stint, it was more tricky. For some reason, I had more traffic.

"The condition of the track is in evolution. If you go out of the line..."

Rossi, now aged 44, is into his second season of four-wheel racing since retiring from MotoGP.

Building towards this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans is his ongoing goal.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Helmut Marko expects Mercedes to contact Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Pol Espargaro’s future? “I confess I am relieved not to race, but I feel fast…”
Pol Espargaro, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Pol Espargaro, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
F1
Feature
5 hours ago
Bahrain GP driver ratings: One midfield star stakes claim for 2025 F1 seat
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain…
F1
News
6 hours ago
Carlos Sainz suggests he suffered similar brake issue to Charles Leclerc in Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…
F1
News
6 hours ago
Jos tells friends Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull amid Toto Wolff meeting
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos…

Latest News

F1
News
7 hours ago
Helmut Marko hails Sergio Perez for “impeccable” Bahrain GP drive
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates his second on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates his second on the podium…
Le Mans
News
7 hours ago
Podium eludes Valentino Rossi on World Endurance Championship debut
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Intriguing theory shared which is great news for Marc Marquez’s title hopes
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
9 hours ago
Yuki Tsunoda criticises RB after “hard to understand” Daniel Ricciardo team order
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…