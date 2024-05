2024 Le Mans 24 hour provisional entry list confirmed

The entry list for the 2024 Le Mans 24 hour race is here and there are some big names set to make their debut at the famours event.

Nine-time world champion, including seven in MotoGP, Valentino Rossi will make his Le Mans debut in 2024 with BMW in the LMGT3 class.

Another big name making his first appearance is Mercedes F1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who will line-up for Alpine Endurance in the Hypercar class.

Along with Schumacher, another 15-ex Formula 1 drivers will be in action, including Jenson Button, Robert Kubica and Romain Grojsean.

From a manufacturer perspective, Ferrari will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at Le Mans, following their triumphant return in 2023.

After a half-century away from prototype racing in the Endurance class, Ferrari got the best of Toyota to win the 2023 edition of the historic race.

Here is the full rundown of the provisional entry list.