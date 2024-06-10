2024 24h of Le Mans test: Porsche lead the way

Porsche made a statement ahead of this weekend’s 2024 24h of Le Mans by topping the final test day.

Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

The two factory Porsche teams led the way with Kevin Estre putting the #6 Porsche 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport top of the leaderboard at Le Mans.

Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor ended the test two tenths clear of the #4 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy.

The entire 62-car field were in action ahead of this weekend’s 92nd running of the Le Mans 24h race.

Completing the top three overall was the #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who were more than seven tenths down on the leading Porsche.

A test that lasted six hours, Hartley began the afternoon in fine form for Toyota as he went quickest before Estre responded with a time of 03:26.907s.

Fourth quickest was the third and final factory Porsche, with Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

Fifth and over a second down on the lead Porsche of Estre, were reigning Le Mans champions Ferrari.

The team of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen set a time of 03:28.014s.

In terms of lap times, the top time from Estre was over 1.5 seconds faster than Ferrari’s leading time in testing last season.

In LMP2 it was the #22 Oreca Gibson United Autosports car of Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg and Nolan Siegel that led the way.

Finally, in LMGT3 Corvette made a strong statement with Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud and Daniel Juncadella taking top spot in the #82 car.

