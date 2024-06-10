2024 24h of Le Mans test: Porsche lead the way

The two factory Porsche teams led the way with Kevin Estre putting the #6 Porsche 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport top of the leaderboard at Le Mans.

Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor ended the test two tenths clear of the #4 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy.

The entire 62-car field were in action ahead of this weekend’s 92nd running of the Le Mans 24h race.

Completing the top three overall was the #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who were more than seven tenths down on the leading Porsche.

A test that lasted six hours, Hartley began the afternoon in fine form for Toyota as he went quickest before Estre responded with a time of 03:26.907s.

Fourth quickest was the third and final factory Porsche, with Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

Fifth and over a second down on the lead Porsche of Estre, were reigning Le Mans champions Ferrari.

The team of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen set a time of 03:28.014s.

In terms of lap times, the top time from Estre was over 1.5 seconds faster than Ferrari’s leading time in testing last season.

In LMP2 it was the #22 Oreca Gibson United Autosports car of Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg and Nolan Siegel that led the way.

Finally, in LMGT3 Corvette made a strong statement with Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud and Daniel Juncadella taking top spot in the #82 car.