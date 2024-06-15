How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 today: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 on June 15 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 live stream. We’ve also listed the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 start times below.

HOW TO WATCH THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

HOW TO WATCH THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS 2024 IN THE UK

Eurosport broadcasts the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Europe and in Australia. 

Eurosport and discovery+ will broadcast the race.

Watch the race ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.com.

To watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Eurosport:

  1. Select a VPN provider with high speeds and servers in Europe or Australia (we recommend ExpressVPN for streaming auto racing). Sign up and download the app.
  2. Open the app, log in, and select a server location in Europe or Australia.
  3. Go to eurosportplayer.com and purchase a subscription. You can use PayPal.
  4. Log in and enjoy the race!

HOW TO WATCH THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS 2024 IN THE USA

MotorTrend TV broadcasts the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the US and Canada. To watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on MotorTrend:

  1. Choose a VPN provider with high speeds and servers in the US or Canada (we recommend ExpressVPN for auto racing). Sign up and install their app.
  2. Run the app, log in, and choose a server in the US or Canada.
  3. Go to motortrendondemand.com and subscribe. You can use PayPal.
  4. When it’s time for the race, log into MotorTrend and enjoy!

24 HOURS OF LE MANS SCHEDULE

Wednesday June 12
1pm - Free Practice
6pm - Qualifying Practice
9pm - Free Practice 2

Thursday June 13
2pm - Free Practice 3
7pm - Hyperpole
7.35pm - Hyperpole ceremony
9pm - Free Practice 4

Saturday June 15
3pm - Race start

Sunday June 16
3pm - Race Ends

