Valentino Rossi victorious at Misano again in GT World Challenge Europe

Valentino Rossi has claimed a third win in a row at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The MotoGP legend has won in each of the past three years at the track in Italy, his home country, which he has mastered on two wheels and now four.

Rossi won alongside Raffaele Marciello on Saturday in the Sprint Cup Race 1.

In the previous two years, his victories have come alongside Maxime Martin.

Rossi’s new teammate Marciello completed the breathtaking manoeuvre which directly led to victory at Misano.

He took their #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO past the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 at Turn 12 with just six minutes left on the clock.

Marciello then opened a gap of 1.58 seconds.

Rossi was behind the wheel at the start of the race, where he drove from third on the grid.

He maintained that position as every car went through their mandatory pit stop cycles.

Marciello then emerged with a six-second gap to the leaders which he conquered.

“I told Vale yesterday, if you qualify top four we win the race,” Marciello said.

For Marciello, the Sprint Cup win in a BMW was his first for two years since he drove a Mercedes.

Team WRT have both of the most recent Sprint Cups. They had Charles Weerts and Kelvin van der Linde to thank at Zandvoort in May. It is a 13th win in 16 Sprint Cup races for the team.

For Rossi, another victory at the famed Misano circuit stretches his legacy even further.