Sebastian Vettel leaving door open for 2026 WEC, Le Mans drive

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel remains open to racing in the World Endurance Championship, including a potential entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 2026.

Vettel has not competed in motorsport since retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

However, the prospect of a comeback gained traction when he tested Porsche’s factory 963 LMDh car at Aragon in March 2024, with the goal of potentially racing at Le Mans.

While that opportunity ultimately didn’t materialise, both Porsche and Vettel left the door open for future collaboration in 2025.

Speculation over Vettel’s return to the French endurance classic resurfaced when a seat became available in Porsche’s third car this year, but reigning Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein was eventually chosen for the drive.

Still, Vettel has made it clear that racing in the WEC is not off the table, as he considers a potential return following what will be a three-year hiatus.

“I don't want to rule out the possibility that something might come of it," Vettel said in an interview with auto motor und sport. "There have been discussions, but somehow it hasn't worked out yet."

Coming from a single-seater background, Vettel admitted that endurance racing didn’t appeal to him at first, particularly due to the requirement of sharing a car.

But his perspective has since shifted, and he now finds the collaborative aspect of a three-driver line-up intriguing.

"To be honest, I wasn't that interested in endurance racing from my lone fighter perspective,” he said. “I see it differently now. I find it incredibly exciting, this team structure, sharing a car, and making compromises."

While initial talks with Porsche focused solely on a Le Mans entry, the 38-year-old has now expressed interest in contesting the full eight-round season in the WEC.

"In motorsport, it's difficult to say: I'll only drive half the races. The WEC would actually be a good fit with its eight races, which are also structured differently than Formula 1," he said.