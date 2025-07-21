Valentino Rossi: Misano win “changes the whole season” for me

Factory BMW driver Valentino Rossi said his victory in last weekend’s GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup race at Misano “changes the whole season” for him.

Rossi and Raffaele Maricello piloted the No. 46 WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO to the top spot in the opening race of the Misano double header, beating the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 of Vincent Abril and Alessio Rovera.

Rossi took the start from third on the grid and maintained his position in the first stint, keeping the two Ferraris ahead of him in striking distance.

The No. 74 Kessel Racing Ferrari that initially ran second dropped out of contention when bronze-rated Dustin Blattner took over, turning the race into a straight fight between Rossi’s teammate Marciello and AF Corse driver Abril.

Marciello rapidly closed in on the Ferrari in the closing stages and made the race-winning pass on Abril with just six minutes to run.

It granted Rossi his third consecutive at Misano, having also triumphed at the event in 2023 and ‘24 with then teammate Maxime Martin.

It was also an important breakthrough for the MotoGP legend in 2025, who had faced two recent setbacks after retiring from the 24 Hours of Le Mans due to mechanical issues and lacking pace to challenge for a top spot in the Spa 24 Hours.

“It was a very good weekend,” he said. “We won a race, and just having a win on the board changes the whole season.

“I really enjoyed it, because we were competitive from the beginning. I drove well and kept improving throughout the weekend.

“Racing with Raffaele is a pleasure - he did an amazing job. The car was also very strong. ”

Rossi and Marciello ran second for the majority of the second race on Sunday, which was red-flagged for two hours for barrier repairs following a fiery crash for the No. 1 Grasser Racing Lamborghini.

However, their hopes of a double win were dashed after Marciello was handed a drivethrough penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

The sanction, which was served by Rossi, left the duo a distant 21st in the final reckoning.

“The penalty on Sunday was really unfortunate - just a small mistake, but after the drive-through, the whole race was gone,” lamented Rossi.

“Another podium would have been great. Maybe we could even have fought for a second win of the weekend.”

The Misano appearance was a one-off outing in the GTWCE Sprint Cup for Rossi, whose primary focus in 2025 remains on the World Endurance Championship.