Who are the 16 ex-Formula 1 drivers competing at the 2024 Le Mans 24h race?

16 former Formula 1 drivers will be in action at this year’s Le Mans 24h race, but the big name missing is four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel was a candidate to drive for Porsche in the Hypercar class, which would have likely resulted in a contender for the overall win.

However, the German manufacturer admitted a lack of preparation and time in the car was one of the reasons as to why Vettel was not selected.

But that doesn’t mean a lack of talent will be on display as several ex-F1 drivers will be in the Hypercar class looking to win the overall event.

But who are the favourites?

Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries, Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley - Toyota

Although they lost out to Ferrari last season, Toyota can’t be overlooked as one of the favourites in 2024.

Their line-up consists of previous winners, experience and a lot of talent, including the number 7 car which will be driven by Mike Conway and ex-F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi (holds the qualifying lap record at Le Mans) and Nyck De Vries.

Kobayashi and De Vries are the drivers with F1 experience from that team, while the number 8 car also has plenty of F1 experience at the wheel.

Sebastian Buemi and Brendon Hartley both drove for Toro Rosso during their stints in F1, and they will line-up alongside Ryo Hirakawa.

Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari

Winner of the 2023 24h Le Mans race, Antonio Giovinazzi and Ferrari made a sensational return to the prototype class at Le Mans as they won on their official return.

James Colado and Alessandro Pier Guidi were alongside Giovinaazi last season, which will again be the case this year.

Giovinazzi is one of the drivers with the most F1 experience of those competing at Le Mans at next month’s race.

Robert Kubica

Also driving for Ferrari in the Hyperclass this season is Robert Kubica, who is one of the biggest names on the grid when it comes to ex-F1 drivers.

The Polish driver enjoyed a very good career in Formula 1 and is a race winner. His career was heavily impacted by a rallying crash however, and Kubica was never the same although he did return to F1 with a full-time drive at Williams in 2019.

Hypercar class

Although others might not have the same chances of winning the event, big names will be on the grid including the likes of Jenson Button (Hertz Team Jota - Porsche), Romain Grosjean (Lamborghini Iron Lynx) and Mick Schumacher (Alpine) will all be in action and representing different manufacturers.

Jean-Eric Vergne, formerly of Toro Rosso as well, will be in action for Peugeot, as will Stoffel Vandorne and Paul Di Resta who will be teammates.

Danil Kyvat, Jack Aitken and Will Stevens will also be competing in the Hypercar class.

Last but certainly not least is Sebastian Bourdais, who like all former F1 drivers will be in the Hypercar class, competing for Cadillac.