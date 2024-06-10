Le Mans: Kevin Estre: #6 Porsche “ran like a dream from the first lap” of test

Kevin Estre put his factory Porsche 963 car top of the standings during the test at Le Mans.

Kevin Estre
Kevin Estre

After Ferrari’s brilliant victory in 2023, Porsche are looking to wrestle back top spot at Le Mans following a very impressive start to 2024.

That impressive start continued during Sunday’s second day of testing ahead of this weekend, as Estre laid down a time of 03:26.907s.

Only one other car got within half a second of Estre’s time and that was the #4 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy.

Speaking after the test, Estre said: “Our car ran like a dream from the very first lap and I immediately had a great feeling.

“During the test day we made further progress as part of the normal setup work.

“At the start of the second session, I got two clear laps in without slower traffic and my lap times reflected this.

“We’re definitely in a better position compared to last year.”

Setting the #4 car’s fastest time was Jaminet, who finished two tenths down on Estre’s time.

Jaminet said: “I only drove a few laps today, but it’s a great feeling to be back in Le Mans. We tried out many different vehicle setups and our lap times looked impressive.

“We made it into the top four with all three cars. Let’s hope that we can be that far ahead in all of next week’s sessions.”

Making it three factory Porsche’s inside the top four was the #5 car of Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

While it was a busy test in terms of things to try, Christensen said everything they planned went smoothly.

“It feels great to be back driving on this very special Le Mans circuit at last,” said Christensen.

“The conditions were super today. Our car handled beautifully, and we managed to tick off almost everything on our test list.

“However, we still need to try out a few more things in the practice sessions at the start of the race week. The test day is always critical – for us drivers and the whole team.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
True extent of Charles Leclerc’s engine woes revealed amid Ferrari disaster
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
IndyCar
Results
28m ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Will Power
Will Power
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton “can't wait” to see Marc Marquez on factory Ducati
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
41m ago
George Russell reflects on Lewis Hamilton duel: “When you're racing one of the greats..”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
Le Mans
News
57m ago
Le Mans: Kevin Estre: #6 Porsche “ran like a dream from the first lap” of test
Kevin Estre
Kevin Estre

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull says Sergio Perez needs to rally from “horrible” Canada weekend
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff labels Canadian GP win “a short dream” after first podium of F1 2024
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini “sorting out details” of intriguing next move
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP 28 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP 28 April
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez asked if Ducati goal is to surpass Valentino Rossi’s tally of titles
Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez