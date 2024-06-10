Valentino Rossi details biggest challenges that await at 24h of Le Mans

Valentino Rossi admits the 24h of Le Mans will be “a bit of a change of scenery” compared to his MotoGP days.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is no stranger to racing at Le Mans, however, that’s on two-wheels and not around the full-length Circuit de la Sarthe.

Rossi will make his first-ever appearance at the 24h Le Mans this weekend, driving a BMW in the LMGT3 class.

“It's a bit of a change of scenery for me,” said Rossi. “I'm familiar with the MotoGP paddock at the Bugatti circuit, having raced there for 20 years, but this is even bigger. It's amazing to see the organisation behind it.

“I got used to the circuit last year with Road to Le Mans and I can't wait to spend 24 hours there. But I'm not yet used to the night, the forest or the traffic.”

Despite it being his first appearance at Le Mans behind the wheel, Rossi is aiming to fight at the front of the LMGT3 class.

“Our level of performance varies depending on the circuit, but overall we've been pretty fast since the start of the season,” said Rossi.

“We hope to be competitive. We've had our ups and downs this year, but we think we'll be able to fight for the top places.”

A complete contrast compared to MotoGP, Endurance racing is everything the MotoGP is not as performance over long periods of time matters much more than what you can do over one, or a few laps.

Speaking about the adjustments he has had to make since joining Endurance racing, Rossi added: “It's difficult to adapt to endurance racing because a MotoGP race lasts just over forty minutes, and it's full throttle from start to finish.

“The start and the first corner are very important. You take risks in those moments.

“Here, we have to share the car, there's a lot of strategy and that's the biggest challenge for me.”

