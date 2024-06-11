Mick Schumacher “aiming for big things at Le Mans” with Alpine

Mick Schumacher will take part in his first Le Mans 24h race with Alpine this weekend, lining up alongside French duo Matthieu Vaxiviere and Nicholas Lapierre.

The two French drivers have plenty of experience at the Circuit de las Sarthe, but for Schumacher, the 92nd edition of the 24h of Le Mans will be a big learning curve.

Formerly of the Haas F1 team, Schumacher has high expectations despite being a Le Mans rookie.

“We’re obviously aiming for big things at Le Mans,” began Schumacher. “It’s my first time here, so I have a lot to learn, but being at the wheel always puts in me in a good place! Being with Alpine makes it even better.”

Schumacher, like the entire 2024 field at Le Mans, tested last weekend alongside Vaxiviere and Lapierre.

Schumacher added: “This first day marks the first six hours of testing on this legendary circuit.

“Now is the opportunity to analyse all the data collected as these were our first laps here with this car.

“I'm really looking forward to what's next, although it's sure to be a tough week with a lot still to learn.”

For Vaxiviere, who is in his fourth season with Alpine, will be competing in his sixth Le Mans 24h race this weekend.

His third in the Hypercar class, Vaxiviere is excited to get started in front of his home crowd.

Vaxiviere said: “It’s fantastic to be in a French team at Le Mans. I’ve spent the last three seasons with Alpine and, now, in the top class, it’s a whole new dimension.”