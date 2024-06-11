Mick Schumacher “aiming for big things at Le Mans” with Alpine

Mick Schumacher admits “I have a lot to learn” ahead of first-ever visit to the Le Mans 24h race.

Alpine Le Mans
Alpine Le Mans

Mick Schumacher will take part in his first Le Mans 24h race with Alpine this weekend, lining up alongside French duo Matthieu Vaxiviere and Nicholas Lapierre.

The two French drivers have plenty of experience at the Circuit de las Sarthe, but for Schumacher, the 92nd edition of the 24h of Le Mans will be a big learning curve.

Formerly of the Haas F1 team, Schumacher has high expectations despite being a Le Mans rookie.

“We’re obviously aiming for big things at Le Mans,” began Schumacher. “It’s my first time here, so I have a lot to learn, but being at the wheel always puts in me in a good place! Being with Alpine makes it even better.”

Schumacher, like the entire 2024 field at Le Mans, tested last weekend alongside Vaxiviere and Lapierre.

Schumacher added: “This first day marks the first six hours of testing on this legendary circuit.

“Now is the opportunity to analyse all the data collected as these were our first laps here with this car.

“I'm really looking forward to what's next, although it's sure to be a tough week with a lot still to learn.”

For Vaxiviere, who is in his fourth season with Alpine, will be competing in his sixth Le Mans 24h race this weekend.

His third in the Hypercar class, Vaxiviere is excited to get started in front of his home crowd.

Vaxiviere said: “It’s fantastic to be in a French team at Le Mans. I’ve spent the last three seasons with Alpine and, now, in the top class, it’s a whole new dimension.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
1h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
2h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
2h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris makes ‘two is better than one’ dig at Sergio Perez’s expense
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
3h ago
Isotta Fraschini “have only reached 50% of the car’s potential” ahead of Le Mans
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini
F1
News
4h ago
Jacques Villeneuve’s fresh criticism of “unprofessional” and “childish” Daniel Ricciardo
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, Qualifying Day.
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aprilia boss delivers update on Maverick Vinales' future
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
RR
News
5h ago
Update on condition of Jack Petrie whose crash caused Isle of Man TT red flag
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT