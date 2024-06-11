Robin Frijns “here to win as the whole team is here to win”

BMW are not lacking in confidence as Robin Frijns reveals their goals for the 24h of Le Mans race.

BMW Le Mans
Robin Frijns has admitted BMW is the 2024 Le Mans 24h race to win, despite being in the most complete field ever.

The Hypercar class has reigning Le Mans winners Ferrari taking part once again, along with fellow heavyweights Toyota and Porsche.

Then comes Cadillac Racing, who finished third in the 2023 edition behind Ferrari and Toyota.

But BMW are hoping to be in the mix, according to Frijns: “For me personally, I'm here to win as the whole team is here to win. We're not here to finish P7 or P12.

“But we need to be realistic of where we are. We have improved a lot. 

“We have been quite strong, especially in the wet. The Dutch driver intends to take advantage of favourable conditions and seize the slightest opportunity to fight for the lead.

“We have a competitive car, so we can fight at the front.”

In the LMGT3 class, BMW has a star-studded line-up as Valentino Rossi will be driving the #46 car.

But another one of BMW’s team’s which should be in the limelight is the #31 car driven by Augusto Farfus, Darren Leung and Sean Gelael.

BMW Le Mans

The #31 BMW is second in the Endurance world championship at present, and Farfus is hoping to continue the momentum at Le Mans.

““We are second in the championship,” began Farfus. “We are having a very strong run, and now we are here.

“I think we've shown we have a very strong line-up, very competitive. So, let's try to keep the momentum. I think the car is competitive. 

“Let's hope this year we can convert this into a great result!”

