Le Mans: Felipe Drugovich not under “pressure, I don’t have anything to prove”

Reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, Felipe Drugovich is a big-name addition to the Cadillac line-up for this year's 2024 Le Mans 24h race.

Looking to go all-in and win the 24h of Le Mans race following their podium finish in 2023, Drugovich joins Jack Aitken and Luis Felipe Derani at the #311 Whelan Cadillac Racing team.

Discussing the V-Series R car, Drugovich, who is experienced driving the fastest cars on two wheels, admits the electronics of a Hypercar are the strongest area.

“The electronics are one of its strong points. The traction control is particularly effective and it really helps us, unlike other systems that limit or hinder the driver,” said Drugovich.

“The Cadillac V-Series R also has good mechanical grip, so it performs well in slow corners despite its weight.

“It's a difficult beast to tame. It's quite heavy, whereas I'm used to very light single-seaters.

“But, overall, it's fun to drive. I know I don't have to prove anything to anyone, so I don't feel any pressure.”

Aitken and Derani were teammates at the 2023 24h of Le Mans race, with Alexander Sims completing the Action Express Racing Cadillac team.

Seventh in the final standings after issues during the race, Derani is hoping for much improved fortunes this time around.

“Let's not forget that it's difficult to master all the parameters when you're not competing in the World Endurance Championship,” began Derani.

“The codes are different and adapting is an extra challenge. That accident just after the start prevented us from showing our progress throughout the weeks of racing.

“We'll have to start the weekend off better. We took too long to get into the swing of things, to gain momentum.”