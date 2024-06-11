Alex Lynn hoping to “reach new level” at Le Mans, “we’re going to dream” of victory

Alex Lynn was part of Cadillac’s three-driver team that took them to third place at last year’s Le Mans 24h race.

The British driver, together with Earl Bamber, will be back at the wheel of the #2 Cadillac with Indycar star Alex Palou joining the team.

Palou replaces Richard Westbrook in the team’s line-up this year, and Lynn is aiming the team can make a big impression despite a tough start to 2024.

Lynn said: “This season, we haven't had the results we'd hoped for. We're going to try to reach a new level at the 24 Hours.

“We've made progress, but so have the others. We're going to dream, and that's the most important thing at this stage.”

A stalwart of the 24h of Le Mans race, Bamber leads the team in experience but the New Zealender is hoping the addition of Palou can take the team forward.

“Alex Palou is a world-class driver who has had very good results in Indycar,” said Bamber. “I think he has all the qualities needed to adapt quickly to this car on a track as special as Le Mans.”

Speaking about the #2 Cadillac and the team’s potential, Bamber is excited about what lies ahead.

Bamber added: “Everyone knows that we can be fast, we're not outsiders.

“We were already very competitive last year, so I don't see why we shouldn't be as high up the order.

“Of course, everyone else did the same thing, but we believe in ourselves.”