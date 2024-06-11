Isotta Fraschini “have only reached 50% of the car’s potential” ahead of Le Mans

Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini

A new manufacturer to Le Mans and the Hypercar class, it’s fair to say Isotta Fraschini are a small fish in a very big pond.

The 2024 Le Mans 24h event has big names everywhere you look, with reigning winners Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche, BMW and Cadillac all vying to reach the podium at this weekend’s 92nd running of the Le Mans race.

An Italian manufacturer that is well known for making luxury cars, Isotta Fraschini will be competing in the Hypercar class through the LMH regulations, meaning a car that’s still in its development phase.

Their line-up for this weekend’s race is a young one that’s led by French driver Jean-Karl Vernay, Carl Wattana Bennett and Antonio Serravalle.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Vernay, who is the most experienced driver of the three said: “Here, compared to the other rounds of the FIA ​​WEC World Endurance Championship, we have more running time, so that should make our job easier.

“Apart from the 1812 km of Qatar, we encountered no problems with the engine or the gearbox . This is not the case for all our rivals,”

“We have only reached 50% of the car's potential . We need more resources to continue to develop it and fight for the middle of the pack.

“In my opinion, this is a largely achievable goal by the end of the season.”

The team’s dynamic line-up is one that also sees a former member of the Fernande Alonso driving academy in Wattana Bennett.

Bennett, who is 19 years of age, alluded to speaking with Alonso ahead of this weekend, saying: “I had the opportunity to talk with him about the 24 Hours . My commitment to endurance is a step in my career.”

