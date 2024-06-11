Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win

Andre Lotterer could become a four-time Le Mans race winner if he wins on Sunday with Porsche.

Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

Andre Lotterer, along with teammates Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor are leading the World Endurance championship heading into Le Mans this weekend.

Victorious at the season-opener in Qatar, Lotterer, Estre and Vanthoor then secured second place finishes at Imola and Spa-Francorchamps.

“The start of the season has been very hopeful and the momentum is good,” Lotterer told Sportscar365. “The way I’m working with my teammates and the engineers is very efficient, very positive. Things are obviously much better than last year.

“You obviously need performance at Le Mans and we don’t know how everyone else is going to be, but within the team we have reached a level where we can optimize things almost to the maximum.

“It’s not even comparable to last year. We nailed the set-up at Qatar, Imola and Spa and I think we have all the elements to do the same here.”

One of the favourites to win this weekend’s 92nd running of the Le Mans 24h event, Lotterer would take his tally to four wins at the Circuit de la Sarthe if he clinches victory.

For that to happen a fast car and reliability will need to be very good, but in terms of motivation, nothing is lacking for the German driver.

“Motivation-wise, the passion is there,” added Lotterer. “The cars are different to drive [to LMP1], more like GT cars, so Kevin and Laurens maybe feel a bit more at home than me.

“There’s a trend of the guys coming from GT taking more risks, pushing more. That’s different from the past. We are also pushing a lot of course, but I feel like the risks used to be slightly more calculated.

“You see guys taking more risks now, so maybe there’s a generation gap there, a different style. Sometimes I am a bit surprised by it.

“I was more at home in LMP1. But I still enjoy it a lot and I want to push. They are different cars to drive, but you have to adapt and do your best.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
3h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
4h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris makes ‘two is better than one’ dig at Sergio Perez’s expense
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
5h ago
Isotta Fraschini “have only reached 50% of the car’s potential” ahead of Le Mans
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini
F1
News
6h ago
Jacques Villeneuve’s fresh criticism of “unprofessional” and “childish” Daniel Ricciardo
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, Qualifying Day.
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aprilia boss delivers update on Maverick Vinales' future
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
RR
News
7h ago
Update on condition of Jack Petrie whose crash caused Isle of Man TT red flag
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT