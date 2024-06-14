Le Mans: Kevin Estre admits pole lap nearly didn’t happen: “The car was almost out of fuel”

Kevin Estre was the star of the show during Hyperpole qualifying at Le Mans, putting his #6 Porsche on top in the dying seconds.

The championship leader, along with Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor, was outside the first two rows for much of the session.

Instead, it was Cadillac who was proving to be the car to beat in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais.

The home favourite was on provisional pole following the opening stint, and when Ferrari failed to out-perform the Cadillac driver, pole appeared to be his.

However, Alex Lynn in the second Cadillac shocked Bourdais with a stunning final sector, gaining over half a second to move onto provisional pole.

But the Brit was soon pushed down to second as Estre also delivered a brilliant final sector to take over top spot.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to be on pole at Le Mans,” said Estre. “The team put a mega car on the track for me. Things got really stressful at the end.

“There was only just enough time on the clock for two hot laps and the car was almost out of fuel.

“But it was a lot of fun to drive the Porsche 963 with the tyres in the ideal operating window. I simply stayed on the gas and pulled off the lap.

“I’m so proud – of the pole and the amazing work from the entire team over the past few months.

“Now, we get to start the biggest race in the world from the very front!”