2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results: Toyota lead the way
Results from final practice at the 2024 24h of Le Mans.
After missing out on Hyperpole, Toyota made a return to the top of the field in Free Practice 4.
Three cars that did take part in the 30-minute Hyperpole session were the #6 Porsche that secured pole in the hands of Kevin Estre, the #3 Cadillac and the #51 Ferrari, all of whom sat out most of the session.
|2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results
|Pos
|Team
|Number
|Drivers
|Time
|Misc
|Hypercar
|1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#8
|Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
|3:29.451s
|Hypercar
|2
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#50
|Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
|+0.076s
|Hypercar
|3
|BMW M Team WRT
|#20
|Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast
|+0.109s
|Hypercar
|4
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#93
|Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller
|+0.145s
|Hypercar
|5
|BMW M Team WRT
|#15
|Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann
|+0.189s
|Hypercar
|6
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#35
|Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi
|+0.294s
|Hypercar
|7
|Whelan Cadillac Racing
|#311
|Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich
|+0.338s
|Hypercar
|8
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#4
|Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy
|+0.415s
|Hypercar
|9
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#36
|Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière
|+0.620s
|Hypercar
|10
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#7
|Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries
|+0.733s
|Hypercar
|11
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#94
|Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval
|+0.750s
|Hypercar
|12
|Proton Competition
|#99
|Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer
|+1.449s
|Hypercar
|13
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#63
|Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara
|+1.481s
|Hypercar
|14
|AF Corse
|#83
|Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye
|+2.100s
|Hypercar
|15
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#5
|Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
|+2.527s
|Hypercar
|16
|Hertz Team Jota
|#38
|Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button
|+2.783s
|Hypercar
|17
|Cadillac Racing
|#3
|Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
|+3.239s
|Hypercar
|18
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#19
|Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
|+4.115s
|Hypercar
|19
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
|+6.074s
|Hypercar
|20
|United Autosports USA
|#23
|Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley
|+7.670s
|LMP2
|21
|Nielsen Racing
|#24
|Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson
|+7.965s
|LMP2
|22
|Isotta Franchini
|#11
|Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle
|+8.153s
|Hypercar
|23
|United Autosports
|#22
|Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel
|+8.422s
|LMP2
|24
|Cool Racing
|#37
|Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata
|+8.999s
|LMP2
|25
|Inter Europol Competition
|#34
|Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak
|+9.377s
|LMP2
|26
|Algarve Pro Racing
|#25
|Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis
|+9.973s
|LMP2
|27
|Panis Racing
|#65
|Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker
|+10.153s
|LMP2
|28
|Proton Competition
|#9
|Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal
|+10.392s
|LMP2
|29
|AF Corse
|#183
|François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone
|+12.639s
|LMP2
|30
|Cool Racing
|#47
|Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti
|+13.260s
|LMP2
|31
|Vector Sport
|#10
|Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi
|+13.437s
|LMP2
|32
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|#45
|George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg
|+13.566s
|LMP2
|33
|DKR Engineering
|#33
|Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr
|+13.796s
|LMP2
|34
|Duqeuine Team
|#30
|John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|+15.256s
|LMP2
|35
|IDEC Sport
|#28
|Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus
|+15.413s
|LMP2
|36
|AO by TF
|#14
|PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn
|+16.188s
|LMP2
|37
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#87
|Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth
|+29.304s
|LMGT3
|38
|United Autosports
|#95
|Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato
|+29.648s
|LMGT3
|39
|Proton Competition
|#77
|Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker
|+29.872s
|LMGT3
|40
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#6
|Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
|+30.044s
|Hypercar
|41
|Spirit of Race
|#155
|Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor
|+30.286s
|LMGT3
|42
|Vista AF Corse
|#54
|Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon
|+30.606s
|LMGT3
|43
|TF Sport
|#81
|Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood
|+30.925s
|LMGT3
|44
|Team WRT
|#31
|Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus
|+31.005s
|LMGT3
|45
|GR Racing
|#86
|Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera
|+31.286s
|LMGT3
|46
|Iron Lynx
|#60
|Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera
|+31.690s
|LMGT3
|47
|Iron Dames
|#85
|Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin
|+31.830s
|LMGT3
|48
|Team WRT
|#46
|Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|+31.945s
|LMGT3
|49
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#78
|Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde
|+32.324s
|LMGT3
|50
|D'Station Racing
|#777
|Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen
|+32.449s
|LMGT3
|51
|Manthey EMA
|#91
|Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz
|+32.599s
|LMGT3
|52
|Heart of Racing Team
|#27
|Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas
|+33.219s
|LMGT3
|53
|Vista AF Corse
|#55
|François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera
|+33.466s
|LMGT3
|54
|JMW Motorsport
|#66
|Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry Ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc
|+33.652s
|LMGT3
|55
|United Autosports
|#59
|James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy
|+34.450s
|LMGT3
|56
|Inception Racing
|#70
|Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|+35.141s
|LMGT3
|57
|Cadillac Racing
|#2
|Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
|No Time
|Hypercar
|58
|Hertz Team Jota
|#12
|William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott
|No Time
|Hypercar
|60
|TF Sport
|#82
|Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella
|No Time
|LMGT3
|61
|Manthey Purerxing
|#92
|Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler
|No Time
|LMGT3
|62
|Proton Competition
|#44
|John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher Mies
|No Time
|LMGT3
|63
|Proton Competition
|#88
|Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen
|No Time
|LMGT3