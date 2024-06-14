2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results: Toyota lead the way

Results from final practice at the 2024 24h of Le Mans.

After missing out on Hyperpole, Toyota made a return to the top of the field in Free Practice 4.

Three cars that did take part in the 30-minute Hyperpole session were the #6 Porsche that secured pole in the hands of Kevin Estre, the #3 Cadillac and the #51 Ferrari, all of whom sat out most of the session. 

2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results 
PosTeamNumberDriversTimeMisc
Hypercar 
1Toyota Gazoo Racing#8Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa3:29.451sHypercar
2Ferrari AF Corse#50Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen+0.076sHypercar
3BMW M Team WRT#20Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast+0.109sHypercar
4Peugeot Totalenergies#93Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller+0.145sHypercar
5BMW M Team WRT#15Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann+0.189sHypercar
6Alpine Endurance Team#35Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi+0.294sHypercar
7Whelan Cadillac Racing#311Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich+0.338sHypercar
8Porsche Penske Motorsport#4Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy+0.415sHypercar
9Alpine Endurance Team#36Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière+0.620sHypercar
10Toyota Gazoo Racing#7Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries+0.733sHypercar
11Peugeot Totalenergies#94Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval+0.750sHypercar
12Proton Competition#99Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer+1.449sHypercar
13Lamborghini Iron Lynx#63Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara+1.481sHypercar
14AF Corse#83Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye+2.100sHypercar
15Porsche Penske Motorsport#5Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki+2.527sHypercar
16Hertz Team Jota#38Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button+2.783sHypercar
17Cadillac Racing#3Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon+3.239sHypercar
18Lamborghini Iron Lynx#19Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli+4.115sHypercar
19Ferrari AF Corse#51Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi+6.074sHypercar
20United Autosports USA#23Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley+7.670sLMP2
21Nielsen Racing#24Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson+7.965sLMP2
22Isotta Franchini#11Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle+8.153sHypercar
23United Autosports#22Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel+8.422sLMP2
24Cool Racing#37Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata+8.999sLMP2
25Inter Europol Competition#34Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak+9.377sLMP2
26Algarve Pro Racing#25Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis+9.973sLMP2
27Panis Racing#65Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker+10.153sLMP2
28Proton Competition#9Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal+10.392sLMP2
29AF Corse#183François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone+12.639sLMP2
30Cool Racing#47Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti+13.260sLMP2
31Vector Sport#10Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi+13.437sLMP2
32Crowdstrike Racing by APR#45George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg+13.566sLMP2
33DKR Engineering#33Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr+13.796sLMP2
34Duqeuine Team#30John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer+15.256sLMP2
35IDEC Sport#28Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus+15.413sLMP2
36AO by TF#14PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn+16.188sLMP2
37Akkodis ASP Team#87Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth+29.304sLMGT3
38United Autosports#95Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato+29.648sLMGT3
39Proton Competition#77Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker+29.872sLMGT3
40Porsche Penske Motorsport#6Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor+30.044sHypercar
41Spirit of Race#155Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor+30.286sLMGT3
42Vista AF Corse#54Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon+30.606sLMGT3
43TF Sport#81Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood+30.925sLMGT3
44Team WRT#31Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus+31.005sLMGT3
45GR Racing#86Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera+31.286sLMGT3
46Iron Lynx#60Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera+31.690sLMGT3
47Iron Dames#85Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin+31.830sLMGT3
48Team WRT#46Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin+31.945sLMGT3
49Akkodis ASP Team#78Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde+32.324sLMGT3
50D'Station Racing#777Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen+32.449sLMGT3
51Manthey EMA#91Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz+32.599sLMGT3
52Heart of Racing Team#27Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas+33.219sLMGT3
53Vista AF Corse#55François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera+33.466sLMGT3
54JMW Motorsport#66Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry Ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc+33.652sLMGT3
55United Autosports#59James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy+34.450sLMGT3
56Inception Racing#70Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff+35.141sLMGT3
57Cadillac Racing#2Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex PalouNo TimeHypercar
58Hertz Team Jota#12William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum IlottNo TimeHypercar
60TF Sport#82Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel JuncadellaNo TimeLMGT3
61Manthey Purerxing#92Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus BachlerNo TimeLMGT3
62Proton Competition#44John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher MiesNo TimeLMGT3
63Proton Competition#88Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis OlsenNo TimeLMGT3

