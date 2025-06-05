Top 10: Most successful manufacturers at the Le Mans 24 Hours

No. Manufacturer Wins 1 Porsche 19 2 Audi 13 3 Ferrari 11 4 Jaguar 7 5 Bentley 6 6 Toyota 5 7 Alfa Romeo 4 8 Ford 3 9 Matra 3 10 Peugeot 3

Porsche

19 wins (1970, 1971, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Porsche 956 © XPB Images

Porsche first entered Le Mans in 1951, winning the S1.1 class on its debut, but it wasn’t until 1970 that it won the race outright with the legendary 917.

More wins followed in 1971, ‘76, ‘77, ‘79 and ‘81, before it dominated the Group C era with the 956 and its successor the 962. In 1983, factory and customer Porsche cars occupied nine out of the top 10 positions at Le Mans, which spawned the famous ‘nobody’s perfect’ advertisement.

The Dauer 962 then won the race in 1994, while the WSC-95 and the GT1-98 gave Porsche another hat-trick of wins between 1996-98.

Porsche was late to the LMP1 party but established itself as the kind of endurance racing with three wins on the trot between 2015-17.

Porsche is now chasing a first victory at Le Mans with the 963, which swept to the WEC drivers’ last year and has also been immensely successful in the IMSA SportsCar Championship since its debut in 2023.

Audi

13 wins (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Audi R18 © XPB Images

Audi began an incredible winning streak at the turn of the century, scoring 13 victories in 15 attempts at Le Mans.

Even though it has been absent from endurance racing for a decade, having pulled out of LMP1 after 2015 and then mothballed its LMDh project, it remains the second most successful manufacturer in the race’s history.

It missed out on victory just twice between 2000 and ‘14; in 2003 it was beaten by sister Volkswagen brand Bentley, while Peugeot outduelled it during the ‘diesel’ wars in 2009.

Ferrari

11 wins (1949, 1954, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)

#50 Ferrari 499P © XPB Images

Ferrari scored the first of its 11 wins at Le Mans on its maiden participation in 1994 with 166 MM.

The 375 Plus brought another success in 1954, before the introduction of the 250 Testa Rossa in 1958 made Ferrari a dominant force in the French endurance classic.

Successive models helped Ferrari enjoy an unprecedented streak of six consecutive wins between 1960-65, stamping the Prancing Horse’s authority as a giant of motor racing.

Ferrari continued to remain a frontrunner at Le Mans but exited the race after 1973 without adding another win to its tally.

The Hypercar regulations brought Ferrari back to the top class of sportscar racing after 50 years, scoring win number 10 in 2023 before triumphing yet again in 2024.

Jaguar

7 wins (1951, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1988, 1990)

Jaguar XJR 12 © XPB Images

Jaguar enjoyed immense success at Le Mans in the 1950s, starting with the C-Type in 1951 and ‘53.

Its successor, the D-Type, took three successive wins at Le Mans between 1955-57, including an incredible 1-2-3-4 result in the final year.

Jaguar wouldn’t return to the victory lane again until 1988, when its XJR-8 outduelled the Porsche 963 at the peak of the Group C era. The XJR-12 then picked up Jaguar’s seventh - and last - win in 1990.

Bentley

6 wins (1924, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 2003)

Bentley at Goodwood Festival of Speed © XPB Images

Bentley was the manufacturer to beat in the pre-war era, particularly in the 1920s.

It scored its maiden win at Le Mans in 1924 with the 3 Litre Sport, which triumphed again in 1927. The 4 ½ Litre and Three Sport models then capped off an incredible decade for the British brand.

Bentley famously interrupted Audi’s winning streak in 2003, as the Speed 8 secured a 1-2 in the final year of its three-year programme.