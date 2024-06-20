Jean-Eric Vergne calls 2024 Le Mans “the most competitive, the most difficult”

Jean-Eric Vergne: “It was an incredible race this year. It was the most competitive and the most difficult Le Mans I have experienced.”

Jean-Eric Vergne
Jean-Eric Vergne closed out the 2024 Le Mans race in 12th place, two laps down on the top nine.

Driving the #93 car, Vergne Mikkel Jensen and Nico Muller had good pace throughout although it wasn’t enough to battle the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota and Cadillac.

Peugeot were also trailing fellow French manufacturer Alpine before they retired both cars with engine issues.

Vergne, who drove the car during some of the most difficult conditions at the Circuit de las Sarthe, said: “It was an incredible race this year. It was the most competitive and the most difficult Le Mans I have experienced.

“I think it’s worth emphasizing that we completed a 24-hour race without any mechanical issues.

“We finished one lap behind the winner, which is an improvement on last year. Ultimately, we lacked pace, but we’ll come back stronger next time.”

A former F1 driver with Toro Rosso, Vergne was not the only driver behind the wheel of a Peugeot that has F1 experience.

Paul Di Resta and Stoffel Vandoorne made up two-thirds of the #94 car line-up, with Le Mans specialist Loic Duval making up the full line-up.

After claiming bragging rights as the top Peugeot in 11th, Di Resta wants much more with the French brand.

Di Resta began by saying: “Races like this are always difficult. I want to stress the good team spirit and the huge amount of work done on preparation of the 9X8.

“We lost a lap in the first two hours but we were close to the top ten. It wasn’t easy up with a new car here, up against the likes of Porsche, Toyota and Ferrari.

“2025 starts now. I love this team and I would really like to see it celebrate a win here at Le Mans.”

Vandoorne uttered similar words to that of Di Resta, but was left ‘frustrated’ by missing out on points.

Vandoorne said: “We hung in there, right to the end of the race. It was very intense with the rain and the safety car periods.

“I’m a bit frustrated not to finish in the points, but we weren’t far off the top ten. It’s perhaps not the result we were all hoping for and we clearly still have work to do.

“But I’m looking forward to being able to fight at the front soon.”

