Zak Brown on McLaren Hypercar entry at le Mans: “2026 would be optimistic timeframe”

With McLaren flying high in F1, Le Mans could be its next big target with the Hypercar class.

The 2024 Le Mans race showed that Hypercar racing has never been stronger at Le Mans, as Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche and Cadillac all competed for victory.

The four brands mentioned above, along with Alpine, Peugeot and Lamborghini have all entered the Hypercar class in recent seasons, while Aston Martin have also confirmed their entry for Le Mans in 2025.

McLaren could be next to build a Hypercar class and Brown said at Le Mans that 2026 could be the year they do so.

A rule change in 2027 will see an extension to the LMDh (Hypercar) class for another two years, which will also see more manufacturers allowed entry into the category.

“It gives us more breathing space,” said the McLaren CEO. “You wouldn’t want to enter a championship in its last season, to just have to go again. And I think 2026 would be an optimistic timeframe for us.

“I think you have to work on a two-year lead time. Since we’re not going to make a decision tomorrow or the day after, I think you’re looking at 2027 at the soonest.”

“I think two cars is the right business model. So that’s not an issue.”

“Our current business plan would be us going racing as a works team,” continued Brown “I think if a customer wanted to race a car or two, I think that would be something that we would discuss whether we want to do that or not.

“But that’s not contingent upon the plan. It would just be who is it, what is it, where is it. Certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

McLaren’s form in Formula 1 this season has been impressive as they’ve found their way back to the front of the grid on a consistent basis, the first time that’s happened in years.

Indycar has also been a very good category for the British marque in recent years, and the Hypercar class could be next.

Brown added: “Clearly if you are in sportscar racing you want to win Le Mans. LMDh would be the more favourable category.”