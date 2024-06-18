Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans

Mick Schumacher says Alpine “grew as a team” at Le Mans as he hopes to return in the future.

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher’s first taste of the Le Mans 24 hours ended less than a third into the race as his #36 car retired with engine issues.

But the ex-Formula 1 driver was still impressing when in the car as Alpine also had to retire the #35 machine before Schumacher’s car.

It was a disastrous race for the home team as they were the only Hypercar manufacturer that failed to finish one of their cars.

But with that said, Schumacher believes there were plenty of positives to take.

Schumacher told Racingnews365: "We were very fast up to that point, which is a very big positive. We had an engine issue, which led us to retiring both cars, unfortunately.

“But again, I think not to have too much focus on the bad sides, but actually more focus on positives.

"We've been here for many, many days, driving around this track for quite a while. And we've learned a lot about it, we've prepared it.

“I think we grew together as a team, we managed to put stuff behind us, in form of issues that we've encountered.

"And then we really moved on from them to get to a point where we were fighting for pole, we were fighting for good positioning in the race, up to that point.

“And also, personally, my stint was very positive. So I'm really, really happy about that."

Not far from the top five at the time of their retirement with the #35 car, Alpine were competitive against the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota and Cadillac, who throughout the weekend appeared to have something more in their locker.

But Alpine did show that their cars were fast, but with reliability just as important at Le Mans, learning from their issues will be key going forward, said the German driver.

"I think now, at this point, what is left to do is just to make sure that we as a team understand what happened, so that we can fix it for next time, “ said Schumacher.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
7h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
8h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
8h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
9h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
9h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
11h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
11h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
11h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1