2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results: Porsche snatches pole away from Cadillac
Results from Hyperpole at the 2024 24h of Le Mans.
Following a 35-minute delay to hyperpole due to repairs, the session got underway with Dries Vanthoor leading the field away in the #15 BMW, which ended qualifying practice fastest in his hands.
While it was a fast lap from Vanthoor, the BMW driver was beaten by both Ferrari AF Corse cars as the #51 pipped Antonio Fuoco in the #50.
Fuoco then went for a second consecutive push lap as he took provisional pole from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari, however, that lasted just seconds as Cadillac's Sebastien Bourdais set a stunning time of 3:25.294s to beat Fuoco by three tenths.
Bourdais then put seven tenths between himself and the #50 Ferrari thanks to a stunning sub 3:25s lap.
With Fuoco up in the middle sector on his latest stint, the Ferrari driver has to abandon his lap as red flags were brought out when Vanthoor got his BMW stuck in the gravel at Indianapolis.
when the green flags were waved to restart the session, Bourdais and Cadillac chose not to attempt another hot lap.
Despite Ferrari's best efforts, Bourdais looked to have secured pole before a stunning final sector saw Alex Lynn put the #2 Cadillac on pole.
But the drama wasn't over as another brilliant final sector came in from Porsche's Kevin Estre, who grabbed pole ahead of the Cadillac pair.
|2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results
|Pos
|Team
|Number
|Drivers
|Time
|Misc
|Hypercar
|1
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#6
|Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
|3:24.634s
|Hypercar
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|#2
|Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
|+0.148s
|Hypercar
|3
|Cadillac Racing
|#3
|Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
|+0.182s
|Hypercar
|4
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
|+0.522s
|Hypercar
|5
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#50
|Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
|+0.964s
|Hypercar
|6
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#35
|Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi
|+1.079s
|Hypercar
|7
|BMW M Team WRT
|#15
|Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann
|Time deleted
|Hypercar
|8
|Hertz Team Jota
|#12
|William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott
|No Time
|Hypercar
|LMP2
|10
|AO by TF
|#14
|PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn
|+8.583s
|LMP2
|11
|IDEC Sport
|#28
|Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus
|+9.193s
|LMP2
|12
|Panis Racing
|#65
|Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker
|+9.419s
|LMP2
|13
|United Autosports USA
|#23
|Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley
|+9.587s
|LMP2
|14
|United Autosports
|#22
|Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel
|+9.636s
|LMP2
|15
|Cool Racing
|#37
|Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata
|+10.139s
|LMP2
|16
|DKR Engineering
|#33
|Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr
|+11.065s
|LMP2
|17
|Vector Sport
|#10
|Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi
|+11.221s
|LMP2
|LMGT3
|19
|Inception Racing
|#70
|Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|+33.486s
|LMGT3
|20
|Manthey Purerxing
|#92
|Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler
|+34.294s
|LMGT3
|21
|JMW Motorsport
|#66
|Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc
|+34.304s
|LMGT3
|22
|Proton Competition
|#77
|Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker
|+34.809s
|LMGT3
|23
|Heart of Racing Team
|#27
|Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas
|+35.021s
|LMGT3
|24
|D'Station Racing
|#777
|Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen
|+38.153s
|LMGT3
|25
|TF Sport
|#82
|Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella
|+39.047s
|LMGT3
|26
|Iron Lynx
|#60
|Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera
|+41.861s
|LMGT3