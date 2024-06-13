2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results: Porsche snatches pole away from Cadillac

Results from Hyperpole at the 2024 24h of Le Mans.

Following a 35-minute delay to hyperpole due to repairs, the session got underway with Dries Vanthoor leading the field away in the #15 BMW, which ended qualifying practice fastest in his hands. 

While it was a fast lap from Vanthoor, the BMW driver was beaten by both Ferrari AF Corse cars as the #51 pipped Antonio Fuoco in the #50. 

Fuoco then went for a second consecutive push lap as he took provisional pole from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari, however, that lasted just seconds as Cadillac's Sebastien Bourdais set a stunning time of 3:25.294s to beat Fuoco by three tenths. 

Bourdais then put seven tenths between himself and the #50 Ferrari thanks to a stunning sub 3:25s lap. 

With Fuoco up in the middle sector on his latest stint, the Ferrari driver has to abandon his lap as red flags were brought out when Vanthoor got his BMW stuck in the gravel at Indianapolis. 

when the green flags were waved to restart the session, Bourdais and Cadillac chose not to attempt another hot lap.

Despite Ferrari's best efforts, Bourdais looked to have secured pole before a stunning final sector saw Alex Lynn put the #2 Cadillac on pole.

But the drama wasn't over as another brilliant final sector came in from Porsche's Kevin Estre, who grabbed pole ahead of the Cadillac pair.

2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results 
PosTeamNumberDriversTimeMisc
Hypercar 
1Porsche Penske Motorsport#6Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor3:24.634sHypercar
2Cadillac Racing#2Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou+0.148sHypercar
3Cadillac Racing#3Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon+0.182sHypercar
4Ferrari AF Corse#51Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi+0.522sHypercar
5Ferrari AF Corse#50Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen+0.964sHypercar
6Alpine Endurance Team#35Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi+1.079sHypercar
7BMW M Team WRT#15Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco WittmannTime deletedHypercar
8Hertz Team Jota#12William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum IlottNo TimeHypercar
LMP2
10AO by TF#14PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn+8.583sLMP2
11IDEC Sport#28Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus+9.193sLMP2
12Panis Racing#65Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker+9.419sLMP2
13United Autosports USA#23Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley+9.587sLMP2
14United Autosports#22Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel+9.636sLMP2
15Cool Racing#37Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata+10.139sLMP2
16DKR Engineering#33Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr+11.065sLMP2
17Vector Sport#10Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi+11.221sLMP2
LMGT3
19Inception Racing#70Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff+33.486sLMGT3
20Manthey Purerxing#92Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler+34.294sLMGT3
21JMW Motorsport#66Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc+34.304sLMGT3
22Proton Competition#77Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker+34.809sLMGT3
23Heart of Racing Team#27Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas+35.021sLMGT3
24D'Station Racing#777Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen+38.153sLMGT3
25TF Sport#82Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella+39.047sLMGT3
26Iron Lynx#60Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera+41.861sLMGT3

