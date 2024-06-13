2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results: Porsche snatches pole away from Cadillac

Following a 35-minute delay to hyperpole due to repairs, the session got underway with Dries Vanthoor leading the field away in the #15 BMW, which ended qualifying practice fastest in his hands.

While it was a fast lap from Vanthoor, the BMW driver was beaten by both Ferrari AF Corse cars as the #51 pipped Antonio Fuoco in the #50.

Fuoco then went for a second consecutive push lap as he took provisional pole from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari, however, that lasted just seconds as Cadillac's Sebastien Bourdais set a stunning time of 3:25.294s to beat Fuoco by three tenths.

Bourdais then put seven tenths between himself and the #50 Ferrari thanks to a stunning sub 3:25s lap.

With Fuoco up in the middle sector on his latest stint, the Ferrari driver has to abandon his lap as red flags were brought out when Vanthoor got his BMW stuck in the gravel at Indianapolis.

when the green flags were waved to restart the session, Bourdais and Cadillac chose not to attempt another hot lap.

Despite Ferrari's best efforts, Bourdais looked to have secured pole before a stunning final sector saw Alex Lynn put the #2 Cadillac on pole.

But the drama wasn't over as another brilliant final sector came in from Porsche's Kevin Estre, who grabbed pole ahead of the Cadillac pair.