Ferrari still on top as Valentino Rossi and BMW lead LMGT3 class

Ferrari still lead after their brilliant opening few laps to the 2024 24h of Le Mans race, although it’s no longer the #50 car at the head of the field.

The #83, which started 12th, currently leads ahead of the #5 Porsche driven by Michael Christensen and the #50 Ferrari which is still in the hands of Antonio Fuoco.

Rain provided quick drama as several leading cars pitted for wets, but Robert Kubica in the #83 Ferrari stayed out which gave him the lead.

Then on the best tyre as rain quickly stopped, Kubica battled hard against fellow Ferrari driver Nicklas Nielsen, who eventually got through on Kubica.

Following his stint, Kubica now handed over the #83 AF Corse machine to Robert Schwartzman.

Toyota’s progress continued into the third hour before pit stops for both cars dropped them to fifth and seventh place.

One car that suffered badly from the wet tyre gamble was the championship-leading #6 Porsche in the hands of Andre Lotterer.

Lotterer lost the lead and was instead outside of the top ten for a significant period of time.

A full course yellow was deployed when two LMP2 cars clashed, while the only car to retire thus far is the #54 Ferrari following a big shunt at the Dunlop chicane.

In the LMGt3 class, Valentino Rossi’s team-mate Ahmad Al Harthy put the #46 BMW in the lead with just under four hours gone.