Ferrari lead all-action first hour at Le Mans 24h

Ferrari made a brilliant start to their Le Mans defence after securing an early 1-2 in the race.

Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans

After locking out the second row in qualifying, Ferrari made immediate progress as the #50 went from fourth to second on the opening lap.

Nicklas Nielsen then took over the lead shortly after as he swopped past the #6 Porsche that started on pole.

At the wheel of the #6 Porsche, Laurens Vanthoor was then bumped down to second as Antonio Giovinazzi made it a Ferrari 1-2.

Giovinazzi then started his push to catch Nielsen, which he did by lap six, however, the lead Ferrari was proving difficult to overtake.

Giovinazzi was given an opening 35 minutes into the race when Nielsen made a mistake on corner entry, but the #51 came back through on the run to Indianapolis.

This allowed Vanthoor and the #6 Porsche to close in as the lead trio were separated by just over a second.

When the opening pit stops took place it was the #6 Porsche who gained the lead, with the #50 Ferrari of Nielsen filtering into second but not before an unsafe release into the path of Sebastien Bourdais and the #3 Cadillac.

The #51 Ferrari, second at the time of the pit stops, lost touch and dropped to fifth after serving a ten second penalty in the pits.

Following a slow zone just before the end of hour one, Ferrari regained the advantage as Nielsen moved ahead of Vanthoor to regain the lead.

Giovinazzi did the same against Sebastien Buemi as he gained fourth spot before applying pressure to Bourdais’s #3 Cadillac.

In LMP2, it was the #9 Proton Competition which led the way at the end of the opening hour, while it LMGT3 it was the #70 Inception Racing McLaren on top.

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
News
4h ago
Le Mans Day 1 Race Report: Ferrari dominate, Mick Schumacher and Alpine retire
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Bridewell - “I needed to lead into turn one!”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Home advantage helps Skinner to podium return
BSB
News
5h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Andrew Irwin - Races in BSB ”start from qualifying”
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, 15th June
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
Le Mans
News
5h ago
How are the big names getting on at Le Mans
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

WSBK
News
7h ago
Lucky escape for Jonathan Rea: “It felt like I was tumbling forever”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
7h ago
Ferrari still on top as Valentino Rossi and BMW lead LMGT3 class
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
BSB
Results
8h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (1)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
9h ago
Terrifying near-miss at F1 Canadian Grand Prix: “Had my eyes closed, bracing…”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…